Ex-Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Pleads Not Guilty to 9 Felony Charges in Arizona Election Interference Case
Donald Trump's former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pled not guilty to nine felony charges in the Arizona election interference case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former mayor of New York City remotely entered his plea at an arraignment held in a Phoenix courtroom on Tuesday. The case focused on an alleged scheme to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results using fake electors who backed the ex-president, despite Joe Biden winning the state.
During Tuesday's arraignment, the judge required Giuliani to post a $10,000 bond and appear in Arizona for booking within 30 days.
Giuliani is expected to go to trial in October. He faces nine felony charges including conspiracy, fraud, and forgery.
At least 12 other Trump allies — including former Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward, former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — were also arraigned on Tuesday.
The Arizona election interference case is the second criminal indictment for Giuliani, who was included among the defendants in the Georgia election interference case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
The Arizona indictment alleges Giuliani and fellow defendants "knowingly falsified, concealed or covered up by a material fact or any trick, scheme or device or made or used any false writing or document knowing such writing or document contained any false, fictitious or fraudulent statement or entry, to wit: two certificates of votes for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael Pence, filed by the Arizona Republican electors with the Arizona Secretary of State," according to CBS News.
Tuesday's arraignment comes after Giuliani evaded Arizona officials who were attempting to serve his notice of indictment for weeks.
Officials served the former Trump attorney the summons to appear around 11 PM on May 17 as he was leaving his 80th birthday party in Palm Beach County, Florida. He became the 18th and final defendant to be served.
According to the New York Times, Giuliani's spokesperson, Ted Goodman, confirmed he was served "after the party, after guests had left and as he was walking to the car."
"He was unfazed and enjoyed an incredible evening with hundreds of people, from all walks of life, who love and respect him for his contributions to society," Goodman added. "We look forward to full vindication soon."
While the ex-president was referenced as a co-conspirator in the indictment, he was not charged in the case.