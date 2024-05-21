Ex-Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Pleads Not Guilty to 9 Felony Charges in Arizona Election Interference Case

Donald Trump's former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pled not guilty to nine felony charges in the Arizona election interference case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former mayor of New York City remotely entered his plea at an arraignment held in a Phoenix courtroom on Tuesday. The case focused on an alleged scheme to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results using fake electors who backed the ex-president, despite Joe Biden winning the state.