‘It Will Ruin His Life’: Bankrupt Rudy Giuliani on Verge of Losing $150k Per Year Newsmax Show Over Election Lies
Rudy Giuliani was said to be on the verge of losing his $150k per year Newsmax show over his penchant for repeating lies about the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Giuliani, 79, was booted from his WABC radio show earlier this month, insiders familiar with the matter indicated that the former New York City mayor was also close to losing his Newsmax2 program, America’s Mayor Live.
According to Mediaite, Giuliani’s fate at Newsmax is currently “up in the air” due to his dangerous rhetoric regarding the 2020 presidential election.
Giuliani’s election rhetoric reportedly “raised alarm bells” at the conservative news network – especially as Newsmax already faces two defamation lawsuits in connection to its coverage of the last election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
“Giuliani was once a brilliant attorney and champion of New York City, but he has completely given in to the delusion that the election was stolen,” one source said this week of the former mayor.
“He wholeheartedly believes everything he is saying,” the insider added, “even if it’s to the point where it will ruin his life and bankrupt him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Giuliani is not currently in a position to lose a Newsmax show that pays him between $100k and $150k per year.
The disgraced lawyer was forced to file for bankruptcy in December shortly after he was ordered to pay two Georgia election officials a combined $148 million for defamation.
He falsely accused the two workers of committing fraud to help then-candidate Biden beat then-President Trump in Georgia.
Flash forward to earlier this month, and Giuliani was axed from WABC because he refused to stop questioning the results of the 2020 election.
The disgraced mayor reportedly earned $12k per month at WABC before WABC’s billionaire owner, John Catsimatidis, cut Giuliani loose.
“Rudy was continuing to double down on his defamatory comments about the Georgia election workers on social media, leading to additional filings against him by the plaintiffs in that lawsuit,” Catsimatidis said earlier this month.
“As a result of this new information and in an effort to protect the station, that same day, I sent Rudy a letter reminding him not to speak about the legitimacy of the election results on our air,” Catsimatidis explained further.
“Yet just hours later, during his 3:00 pm show that day, he did just that.”
Giuliani’s rep has since dismissed the rumors that the former mayor was not long for Newsmax and America’s Mayor Live.
“Mayor Giuliani enjoys a fantastic relationship with Newsmax and its audience,” Ted Goodman said on Thursday. “Newsmax has grown into the successful network it is today, because its audience knows it is getting accurate and relevant information on the news that matters.”
“We appreciate Mr. Ruddy and Newsmax’s commitment to free speech and allowing a vast array of views and perspectives on the air,” Goodman added.