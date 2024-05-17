‘It Will Ruin His Life’: Bankrupt Rudy Giuliani on Verge of Losing $150k Per Year Newsmax Show Over Election Lies

Rudy Giuliani was said to be on the verge of losing his $150k per year Newsmax show over his penchant for repeating lies about the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Giuliani, 79, was booted from his WABC radio show earlier this month, insiders familiar with the matter indicated that the former New York City mayor was also close to losing his Newsmax2 program, America’s Mayor Live.