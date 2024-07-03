‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Keke Jabbar DEAD at 42: 'She Passed Away Peacefully at Home Surrounded by Love'
Love & Marriage: Huntsville star KeKe Jabbar sadly passed away this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm. She was 42.
Jabbar’s sudden death was announced on Tuesday in a video posted to YouTube by blogger Marcella Speaks.
“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke,” Speaks said on Tuesday on behalf of the reality star’s family. “She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love.”
“She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter,” Jabbar’s family’s statement continued. “She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss.”
LaTisha Scott, Jabbar’s cousin and Love & Marriage: Huntsville co-star, further confirmed Jabbar’s sudden passing in a post published to Instagram on Tuesday.
“At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss!” Scott wrote. “This is hard for our family!”
Jabbar’s cause of death has not yet been revealed at this time.
The late Love & Marriage: Huntsville star was last active on social media in May to celebrate her eldest son’s graduation from high school.
Jabbar said that she was “proud” of her son, Amaree Jabbar, and “didn’t expect 18 years to go by this fast.”
“My first born graduated from high school yesterday and it was such an emotional experience,” Jabbar wrote on Instagram on May 23 alongside a series of pictures from Amaree’s graduation.
“I didn’t expect 18 years to go by this fast! We’re so proud of you Amaree,” she added. “Go shine like the star you are!”
Love & Marriage: Huntsville is a popular show on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network. The hit program follows the lives of three couples in Huntsville, Alabama who invest in real estate.
Jabbar’s passing this week came just two months after Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s eighth season premiere kicked off on May 4.
The reality star’s passing this week also came shortly after Jabbar faced accusations of using hard drugs and using someone else’s urine to pass a drug test. The dramatic incident unfolded during an episode of the show’s latest season.
“I’ve never taken any kind of hard drug,” Jabbar said on the Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion after she was confronted by the show’s producer, Carlos King.
“I’ve never taken anything, heroin, cocaine, crack,” Jabbar insisted. “I’ve never taken anything like that.”
Fans of Jabbar and Love & Marriage: Huntsville have since flooded social media after the news of the reality star’s sudden death was announced on Tuesday.
“Wow! Terrible and tragic news!” one person wrote. “She can finally be at peace.”
“Wow. R.I.P., Keke,” another commented. “You were a real one, honey. Fly high.”
Jabbar is now survived by her three children, her husband, and her parents.