‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Keke Jabbar DEAD at 42: 'She Passed Away Peacefully at Home Surrounded by Love'

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke,” Speaks said on Tuesday on behalf of the reality star’s family. “She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love.”

“She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter,” Jabbar’s family’s statement continued. “She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss.”