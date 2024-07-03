White House Staff Shocked by Hunter Biden Joining Meetings: 'What the Hell Is Happening?'

While the elder Biden has faced intense scrutiny and calls from within the Democratic Party to step away from his reelection campaign following his poor performance in the debate, Hunter and other family members have reportedly urged him to stay in the race.

"One of the strongest voices imploring Mr. Biden to resist pressure to drop out was his son Hunter Biden, whom the president has long leaned on for advice, said one of the people informed about the discussions, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to share internal deliberation," The New York Times reported. "Hunter Biden wants Americans to see the version of his father that he knows — scrappy and in command of the facts — rather than the stumbling, aging president Americans saw on Thursday night."