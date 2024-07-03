White House Staff Shocked by Hunter Biden Joining Meetings: 'What the Hell Is Happening?'
President Joe Biden's troubled son Hunter Biden has begun regularly joining his father in meetings with top White House aides in the wake of the elder Biden's disastrous debate against Donald Trump last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
One insider familiar with the matter told NBC News that Hunter has been closely advising his father and has "popped into" several meetings and phone calls since the family gathered at Camp David over the weekend following the debate on Thursday.
"Hunter came back with the President from their family weekend at Camp David and went with the President straight into speech prep," White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in statement, referring to Biden's remarks on the Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's presidential immunity on Monday.
While it isn't unusual for Hunter to visit and attend events at the White House, his presence in important discussions has reportedly shocked senior White House staff. Another source familiar with the matter described the reaction from staffers as, "What the hell is happening?"
While the elder Biden has faced intense scrutiny and calls from within the Democratic Party to step away from his reelection campaign following his poor performance in the debate, Hunter and other family members have reportedly urged him to stay in the race.
"One of the strongest voices imploring Mr. Biden to resist pressure to drop out was his son Hunter Biden, whom the president has long leaned on for advice, said one of the people informed about the discussions, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to share internal deliberation," The New York Times reported. "Hunter Biden wants Americans to see the version of his father that he knows — scrappy and in command of the facts — rather than the stumbling, aging president Americans saw on Thursday night."
Hunter was convicted on three federal gun charges last month after allegedly lying about his crack cocaine addiction while filling out paperwork to purchase a firearm in October 2018.
The first son, who is at the White House to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with the Biden family this week, is also under indictment for tax-related felonies after being accused of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes.