Prodigal Daughter Returns: Ivanka Trump WILL Attend Republican National Convention — as She Calls Dad Donald's Criminal Conviction 'Painful'

Ivanka Trump has announced that she will attend the 2024 Republican National Convention in Wisconsin later this month, RadarOnline.com has learned. She also opened up about her ex-president father’s “painful” criminal conviction.

In a sudden development to come months after Ivanka, 42, distanced herself from Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, the former first daughter confirmed that she would attend this year’s RNC in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.