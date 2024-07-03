Prodigal Daughter Returns: Ivanka Trump WILL Attend Republican National Convention — as She Calls Dad Donald's Criminal Conviction 'Painful'
Ivanka Trump has announced that she will attend the 2024 Republican National Convention in Wisconsin later this month, RadarOnline.com has learned. She also opened up about her ex-president father’s “painful” criminal conviction.
In a sudden development to come months after Ivanka, 42, distanced herself from Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, the former first daughter confirmed that she would attend this year’s RNC in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.
But while Ivanka will be in attendance to support her embattled father when he officially accepts the Republican Party’s nomination for president in two weeks, sources also revealed that the former first daughter will not serve in any political capacity at the GOP event.
Meanwhile, Ivanka also discussed her father’s recent criminal conviction on 34 counts of falsifying New York business records to influence the 2016 presidential election.
Ivanka called ex-President Trump’s conviction “painful” and said that she “wished it didn’t have to be this way.”
“On a human level, it’s my father and I love him very much, so it’s painful to experience,” she told podcaster Lex Fridman during an interview on Tuesday. “But ultimately, I wish it didn’t have to be this way.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ivanka announced her decision to step back from politics and her father’s 2024 campaign shortly after Trump announced his re-election run in November 2022.
“I love my father very much,” Ivanka said in a statement two years ago. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”
“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she added at the time. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”
Flash forward to Tuesday, and Ivanka further explained her decision to step back from politics and distance herself from her convicted father’s third run for president.
According to Ivanka, politics is a “rough business” and a “pretty dark world.”
“I think first and foremost, it was a decision rooted in me being a parent, really thinking about what they need from me now,” she told Fridman on Tuesday. “Politics is a rough, rough business and I think it’s one that you also can’t dabble in. I think you have to either be all in or all out.”
“And I know today, the cost my children would pay for me being all in, emotionally in terms of my absence at such a formative point in their life. And I’m not willing to make them bear that cost,” Ivanka continued. “I think there are a lot of ways you can serve.”
“I also think for politics, it’s a pretty dark world,” Trump’s eldest daughter concluded. “There’s a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity, and it’s just really at odds with what feels good for me as a human being.”
Ivanka’s decision to attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee later this month, as well as her remarks about her father’s criminal conviction, came the same day that a judge delayed Trump’s sentencing until September 18.
Ex-President Trump was initially scheduled to be sentenced on July 11 – just four days before this year’s RNC. Trump’s sentencing was delayed for two months following the Supreme Court’s bombshell ruling regarding presidential immunity for official acts conducted while in office.