Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Robert F. Kennedy Jr

You Are What You Eat? RFK Jr. DENIES Report He Ate a Barbecued Dog During Trip to Korea — But Admits He Would Eat 'Virtually Anything'

You Are What You Eat? RFK Jr. DENIES Report He Ate a Barbecued Dog During Trip to Korea — But Admits He Would Eat 'Virtually Anything'
Source: MEGA; Vanity Fair

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently denied a bombshell report that accused the third-party presidential candidate of eating a barbecued dog.

By:

Jul. 3 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently denied a bombshell report that accused the third-party presidential candidate of eating a barbecued dog during a trip to Korea 14 years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Vanity Fair published a damning exposé about Kennedy on Tuesday, the environmental lawyer-turned-politician appeared on NewsNation to refute the outlet’s reporting.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Kennedy, he never ate a barbecued dog in Korea in 2010. He claimed that the shocking photo obtained by Vanity Fair was actually taken during a trip to Patagonia and that it showed him eating a barbecued goat rather than a barbecued dog.

“They did this story that I ate a dog, and they have a picture of me supposedly eating a dog, and of course it’s not a dog,” Kennedy told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night.

“They said I was eating a dog in Korea and that they had checked with experts, metadata experts,” he continued, “and identified it as Korea and checked with veterinarians who validated that it was a dog.”

“It’s a goat and it’s in Patagonia, and it’s a river trip that I used to do, on a big white-water river called the Futaleufú every year,” Kennedy explained “A big kayaking trip where that’s what we ate. That’s what everybody eats down there, is goats.”

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr denies report ate barbecued dog trip korea virtually anything
Source: Vanity Fair

“It’s a goat and it’s in Patagonia," Kennedy told Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night.

But while Kennedy called Vanity Fair’s shocking exposé a “dumpster of misinformation” and insisted that he would never eat a dog, the third-party presidential candidate did admit that he would “virtually anything” because he is a “very adventurous eater.”

“I am a very adventurous eater,” Kennedy told Cuomo on Tuesday night. “I think you know about that about me. I’ll eat virtually anything.”

Article continues below advertisement

“There are two things I wouldn’t eat. Well, three,” he continued. “I wouldn’t eat a human, I wouldn’t eat a monkey, and I wouldn’t eat a dog.”

“I think I’d eat anything else,” Kennedy concluded. “But I just couldn’t bring myself to do those things, so it is a goat, and you are what you eat.”

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr denies report ate barbecued dog trip korea virtually anything
Source: MEGA

“But I just couldn’t bring myself to do those things, so it is a goat, and you are what you eat.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the allegations that Kennedy once ate a barbecued dog were made on Tuesday in a surprising exposé published by Vanity Fair.

The third-party presidential candidate was accused of “reveling in animal cruelty” after a damning photo captured Kennedy posing with what appeared to be the barbecued remains of a dog in 2010 – the same year that Kennedy was diagnosed with a dead tapeworm inside his brain.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

A veterinarian reviewed the startling photo and confirmed that the animal carcass in question was that of a canine. The veterinarian also cited the animal’s 13 pairs of ribs as proof that it was a dog.

“The picture’s intent seems to have been comedic – Kennedy and his companion are pantomiming – but for the recipient it was disturbing evidence of Kennedy’s poor judgment and thoughtlessness, simultaneously mocking Korean culture, reveling in animal cruelty, and needlessly risking his reputation and that of his family,” Vanity Fair's Joe Hagan wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr denies report ate barbecued dog trip korea virtually anything
Source: MEGA

Vanity Fair's report also exposed a series of other damning allegations against Kennedy.

Meanwhile, the outlet’s report also exposed a series of other damning allegations against Kennedy – including the revelation that Kennedy was once accused of sexually assaulting his children’s babysitter in 1998.

The babysitter, Eliza Cooney, claimed that Kennedy “groped” and “slid” his hands along her “rib cage and breasts” during a meeting in the Kennedy family’s kitchen that year. She was only 23 at the time. Kennedy was 44.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.