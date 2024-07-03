You Are What You Eat? RFK Jr. DENIES Report He Ate a Barbecued Dog During Trip to Korea — But Admits He Would Eat 'Virtually Anything'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently denied a bombshell report that accused the third-party presidential candidate of eating a barbecued dog during a trip to Korea 14 years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Vanity Fair published a damning exposé about Kennedy on Tuesday, the environmental lawyer-turned-politician appeared on NewsNation to refute the outlet’s reporting.
According to Kennedy, he never ate a barbecued dog in Korea in 2010. He claimed that the shocking photo obtained by Vanity Fair was actually taken during a trip to Patagonia and that it showed him eating a barbecued goat rather than a barbecued dog.
“They did this story that I ate a dog, and they have a picture of me supposedly eating a dog, and of course it’s not a dog,” Kennedy told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night.
“They said I was eating a dog in Korea and that they had checked with experts, metadata experts,” he continued, “and identified it as Korea and checked with veterinarians who validated that it was a dog.”
“It’s a goat and it’s in Patagonia, and it’s a river trip that I used to do, on a big white-water river called the Futaleufú every year,” Kennedy explained “A big kayaking trip where that’s what we ate. That’s what everybody eats down there, is goats.”
But while Kennedy called Vanity Fair’s shocking exposé a “dumpster of misinformation” and insisted that he would never eat a dog, the third-party presidential candidate did admit that he would “virtually anything” because he is a “very adventurous eater.”
“I am a very adventurous eater,” Kennedy told Cuomo on Tuesday night. “I think you know about that about me. I’ll eat virtually anything.”
“There are two things I wouldn’t eat. Well, three,” he continued. “I wouldn’t eat a human, I wouldn’t eat a monkey, and I wouldn’t eat a dog.”
“I think I’d eat anything else,” Kennedy concluded. “But I just couldn’t bring myself to do those things, so it is a goat, and you are what you eat.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the allegations that Kennedy once ate a barbecued dog were made on Tuesday in a surprising exposé published by Vanity Fair.
The third-party presidential candidate was accused of “reveling in animal cruelty” after a damning photo captured Kennedy posing with what appeared to be the barbecued remains of a dog in 2010 – the same year that Kennedy was diagnosed with a dead tapeworm inside his brain.
A veterinarian reviewed the startling photo and confirmed that the animal carcass in question was that of a canine. The veterinarian also cited the animal’s 13 pairs of ribs as proof that it was a dog.
“The picture’s intent seems to have been comedic – Kennedy and his companion are pantomiming – but for the recipient it was disturbing evidence of Kennedy’s poor judgment and thoughtlessness, simultaneously mocking Korean culture, reveling in animal cruelty, and needlessly risking his reputation and that of his family,” Vanity Fair's Joe Hagan wrote.
Meanwhile, the outlet’s report also exposed a series of other damning allegations against Kennedy – including the revelation that Kennedy was once accused of sexually assaulting his children’s babysitter in 1998.
The babysitter, Eliza Cooney, claimed that Kennedy “groped” and “slid” his hands along her “rib cage and breasts” during a meeting in the Kennedy family’s kitchen that year. She was only 23 at the time. Kennedy was 44.