RFK Jr. at Center of Babysitter’s Sex Assault Claims: Prez Candidate Accused of ‘Groping’ and ‘Sliding’ Hands Along College Grad’s ‘Rib Cage and Breasts’

In the fall of 1998, Cooney moved into Mount Kisco, New York home that Kennedy shared with his then-wife Mary Richardson to take care of their kids and assist with Kennedy's environmental law clinic at Pace University during the week. One night, during a meeting in the kitchen with Kennedy and a volunteer at his Riverkeeper nonprofit named Murray Fisher, she said she felt Kennedy touching her leg.

"From everything everybody says about the Kennedys + their Babysitters, they had me worried," Cooney wrote in a diary entry dated November 7, 1998. "Like I have to watch out, be careful. And the other night in the kitchen w/ Murray I could have sworn he was touching my leg + hand. It seemed like he thought I was somebody else or wasn’t paying attention. Like he would come to every once in a while and snap out of it or I would move away. It was like he was on something or really tired or was missing Mary or was testing me."

"In the back of my mind, I was hoping it wasn’t what it actually was," Cooney said.