How the White House Fooled America: Biden Had ‘15-20’ Episodes of Cognitive Decline in Last Year, Claims Legendary Journalist Carl Bernstein
President Joe Biden has reportedly suffered a concerning “15 to 20” episodes of cognitive decline over the course of the past year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come in the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump in Atlanta on Thursday night, legendary Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein revealed that the 81-year-old president has suffered several “marked incidents of cognitive decline and physical infirmity” in recent months.
While President Biden’s suspected cognitive decline was showcased on the debate stage for all to see last week, Bernstein claimed that those within the White House have known about Biden’s declining mental acuity for longer than they initially let on.
Bernstein also claimed that Biden’s abysmal debate performance against Trump was not a “one off” but rather the latest example of the aging president’s rapid decline.
“These are people very close to President Biden, who love him, have supported him and among them are some people who have raised a lot of money for him, and they are adamant that what we saw the other night is not a one off,” Bernstein explained on CNN on Monday night.
“That there have been 15, 20, occasions in the last year and a half when the president has appeared somewhat as he did in that horror show that we witnessed,” the legendary journalist continued.
According to Bernstein, several White House staffers – and even some reporters – have witnessed President Biden’s concerning episodes take place behind closed doors.
He also claimed that the episodes have drastically increased over the course of the past six months.
“What's so significant is the people that this is coming from and also how many people around the president are aware of such incidents including some reporters incidentally who have witnessed some of them,” Bernstein revealed on Monday night.
“These people who have supported him, loved him, campaigned for him, see him often,” he continued. “They say that in the last six months particularly there have been marked incidents of cognitive decline and physical infirmity.”
Meanwhile, Bernstein also revealed that Ron Klain was approached both before and after President Biden’s first presidential debate last week. Klain previously served as Biden’s White House chief of staff and led the president’s prep team ahead of Thursday’s night’s debate.
“The debate prep was supervised by Ron Klain who has been with President Biden for many years and people I've talked to have all been to Ron Klain in the last year to say we have a problem,” Bernstein noted during his interview with CNN this week.
“We have a problem such as we saw the other night,” the Watergate journalist added. “There have been numerous incidences where the president has lost his train of thought, can't pick it up again.”
Klain released a short statement after Thursday night’s debate and admitted that he and the president’s prep team “came up short” against Trump in Atlanta last week.
“In 38 years of working with Joe Biden, we've had many successes and some failures,” Klain acknowledged. “I'm always happy to share in the good results and assume my share of the responsibility for the times we've come up short.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden has since faced increasing calls to end his re-election bid in the wake of his disastrous first presidential debate.
While some Democrats have called for an open convention to replace President Biden on the party’s 2024 ticket, others have reportedly started putting together a short list of younger candidates who could take Biden’s place if he is successfully persuaded to step aside.