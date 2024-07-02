How the White House Fooled America: Biden Had ‘15-20’ Episodes of Cognitive Decline in Last Year, Claims Legendary Journalist Carl Bernstein

President Joe Biden has reportedly suffered a concerning “15 to 20” episodes of cognitive decline over the course of the past year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come in the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump in Atlanta on Thursday night, legendary Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein revealed that the 81-year-old president has suffered several “marked incidents of cognitive decline and physical infirmity” in recent months.