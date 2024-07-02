RFK Jr. Accused of ‘Reveling in Animal Cruelty’ for Posing With Barbecued Remains of Dog: ‘Evidence of Poor Judgment and Thoughtlessness’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was accused of “reveling in animal cruelty” this week after a damning photo captured the third-party presidential candidate posing with the barbecued remains of a dog, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a shocking development to come weeks after it was revealed that Kennedy, 70, was once diagnosed with a dead tapeworm inside his brain, it was also revealed that the environmental lawyer-turned-wannabe president once posed alongside the burnt remains of a dog 14 years ago.