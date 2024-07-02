RFK Jr. Accused of ‘Reveling in Animal Cruelty’ for Posing With Barbecued Remains of Dog: ‘Evidence of Poor Judgment and Thoughtlessness’
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was accused of “reveling in animal cruelty” this week after a damning photo captured the third-party presidential candidate posing with the barbecued remains of a dog, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come weeks after it was revealed that Kennedy, 70, was once diagnosed with a dead tapeworm inside his brain, it was also revealed that the environmental lawyer-turned-wannabe president once posed alongside the burnt remains of a dog 14 years ago.
Even more startling was the realization that Kennedy seemingly shared the disturbing photo with a friend while suggesting that the friend eat dog during a then-upcoming trip to Asia.
That is the damning revelation shared by Vanity Fair in a bombshell exposé published about Kennedy’s “poor judgement” and “thoughtlessness” on Tuesday morning.
According to Vanity Fair’s Joe Hagan, the photo of Kennedy and the dog carcass was snapped in 2010 and shared with a friend ahead of the friend’s visit to South Korea that year.
The photo showed Kennedy, then 56, pretending to take a bite out of the barbecued dog as an unidentified woman did the same over Kennedy’s left shoulder.
A veterinarian reportedly reviewed the startling photograph and confirmed that the animal carcass in question was in fact that of a canine. The veterinarian cited the animal’s 13 pairs of ribs as proof that it was a dog.
“The picture’s intent seems to have been comedic – Kennedy and his companion are pantomiming – but for the recipient it was disturbing evidence of Kennedy’s poor judgment and thoughtlessness, simultaneously mocking Korean culture, reveling in animal cruelty, and needlessly risking his reputation and that of his family,” Hogan charged in Tuesday morning’s bombshell exposé.
Meanwhile, Vanity Fair’s report this week also exposed a series of other damning allegations against Kennedy as the third-party presidential candidate struggles to gain ground against Joe Biden and Donald Trump in this year’s race for the White House.
According to the outlet, Kennedy was once accused of sexually assaulting his children’s babysitter in 1998.
The babysitter, Eliza Cooney, alleged that Kennedy “groped” and “slid” his hands along her “rib cage and breasts” during a meeting in the Kennedy family’s kitchen that year. She was 23 at the time. Kennedy was 44.
“In the back of my mind, I was hoping it wasn’t what it actually was,” Cooney, now 48, said of the alleged incident.
The outlet’s bombshell new report also uncovered shocking claims about Kennedy’s alleged penchant for cheating, his suspected sex addiction, and a purported diary in which the conspiracy theorist-turned-politician recorded his various sexual consequents.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the bombshell exposé about Kennedy – and the photo of Kennedy posing alongside a dead dog – came as the independent presidential candidate continues his campaign for the 2024 White House.
While Kennedy has so far refused to drop out of this year’s general election race, his closest family members have come out in support of President Biden over their own anti-vaxxer brother.
“The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third-party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country,” Kennedy’s siblings said in a joint statement after their brother announced his independent campaign in the fall. “Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment.”
“Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us,” Kennedy’s siblings added. “We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”