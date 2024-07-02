'Desperate Housewives' Reboot: Eva Longoria Persuading Show Creator to 'Resurrect' Series, 'If Costars Gang Up, He May Make It Happen'
Eva Longoria is hooked on the idea of another hit show and she's ready to put her apron back on and return to Wisteria Lane, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She has resorted to begging Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry to resurrect the series promising she "would be the first to sign up" if he pulls the trigger on a reboot.
Longoria, 49, played suburban siren Gabrielle Solis on the Emmy-winning hit, which ran from 2002 to 2012.
Insiders said her former fellow cast members Marcia Cross, 52, Felicity Huffman, 61, Teri Hatcher, 59, and Nicollette Sheridan, 60, are also desperate to see the show relaunch and revive their careers.
"Eva is by far the youngest of the pack and has kept a busy career going," the source spilled, noting the Flamin' Hot director stars in a new Apple TV+ series, Land of Women, and has a guest spot on the Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building.
"Marcia, Teri, Nicollette and Felicity have seen their acting careers fall off a cliff since Desperate Housewives ended," a spy claimed. "And of course, Felicity had other problems since going to jail in the college admissions scandal, which further stunted her career."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actress served 11 days in prison in 2019 for her involvement in the "Operation Varsity Blues" scandal that gripped the nation.
She did her time after paying $15k to mastermind William "Rick" Singer for the results of her daughter's SAT exam to be falsified and has since put the ordeal behind her — with the hopes of relaunching her acting career.
Longoria, of course, is eager to return to her iconic role if the ladies do get their wish.
"Oh my God, yes! I would be the first to sign up for the reboot," Longoria told Entertainment Tonight. "Marc Cherry knows that. I've told him a hundred times. I was like, 'Let's do it again. I miss Wisteria Lane. I miss the girls. I miss Gabby Solis. I miss being her.'"
So with all of the factors considered, it's even odds whether the show will return, the snitch claimed.
"Marc Cherry says he has trouble thinking of ways to advance these characters more than 10 years after the show ended," said the source. "But he still loves them and all the fun they had in their hayday. If Eva and her costars gang up on him, he may make it happen."