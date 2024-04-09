Your tip
Jay Leno, 73, Granted Conservatorship of Wife, 77, After Revealing Her 'Severe Dementia' Diagnosis

jay leno wife main
Source: MEGA

Jay Leno has been granted conservatorship of his 77-year-old wife, Mavis Leno.

By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

Jay Leno has been granted conservatorship of his 77-year-old wife Mavis after she was diagnosed with dementia. A judge made it official during a hearing on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court after Mavis' attorney said she was "in agreement" with the deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

jay leno wife
Source: MEGA

The pair married in 1980 and share no children.

The legendary late-night icon, 73, got glowing reviews from the legal team, who ensured his wife of over 40 years has been "receiving excellent care with her husband, Mr. Leno.”

The judge agreed, saying, "I think she’s in the least restrictive environment. I think she’s in very good care with Mr. Leno," per PEOPLE.

jay leno wife conservatorship
Source: MEGA

Jay was present for Tuesday's hearing.

“Everything you’re doing is right,” the judge told him, adding, “I totally understand this is a difficult period.” She concluded the hearing by noting that Mavis does "consent" to being under conservatorship while confirming Leno is "fit" to serve as her conservator.

Leno shared with the court that he's working on estate planning and evaluating his wife's will.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the former Jay Leno Show star disclosed his wife's "advanced dementia" diagnosis when he filed for conservatorship of his wife in January. He petitioned to be Mavis' conservator to ensure her living trust was set up to provide her with future care in case he passed away.

jay leno wife conservator
Source: MEGA

Mavis' dementia diagnosis was revealed in January when Leno filed for conservatorship.

MORE ON:
Jay Leno
Mavis’ court-appointed counsel, Ronald Ostrin, informed the court that his client "consents" to Leno serving as her conservator, formerly recommending Leno's petition earlier this month. He also gave insight into Mavis' condition in documents first obtained by RadarOnline.com, stating that she “sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth."

Ostrin shared that Leno's wife “has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago." He also touched on their 40+ years of marriage, calling their relationship “long-term, loving and supportive” while vowing that Mavis looks at Leno as “her protector and she trusts him.”

jay leno wife mavis doesnt remember who he is sometimes conservatorship dementia battle court
Source: MEGA

Mavis stood by Leno's side as he recovered from second and third-degree burns after a 2022 fire.

Mavis’ lawyer wasn't the only one on board with Leno serving as her conservator. Her neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, also backed the former late-night star, saying Leno "treats [Mavis] like gold" in legal documents.

The couple married in 1980 and do not have children. Mavis was by Leno's side as he recovered from his second and third-degree burn injuries after a scary gasoline fire in 2022.

