Jay Leno, 73, Granted Conservatorship of Wife, 77, After Revealing Her 'Severe Dementia' Diagnosis
Jay Leno has been granted conservatorship of his 77-year-old wife Mavis after she was diagnosed with dementia. A judge made it official during a hearing on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court after Mavis' attorney said she was "in agreement" with the deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The legendary late-night icon, 73, got glowing reviews from the legal team, who ensured his wife of over 40 years has been "receiving excellent care with her husband, Mr. Leno.”
The judge agreed, saying, "I think she’s in the least restrictive environment. I think she’s in very good care with Mr. Leno," per PEOPLE.
Leno was in the courtroom for the decision.
“Everything you’re doing is right,” the judge told him, adding, “I totally understand this is a difficult period.” She concluded the hearing by noting that Mavis does "consent" to being under conservatorship while confirming Leno is "fit" to serve as her conservator.
Leno shared with the court that he's working on estate planning and evaluating his wife's will.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former Jay Leno Show star disclosed his wife's "advanced dementia" diagnosis when he filed for conservatorship of his wife in January. He petitioned to be Mavis' conservator to ensure her living trust was set up to provide her with future care in case he passed away.
Mavis’ court-appointed counsel, Ronald Ostrin, informed the court that his client "consents" to Leno serving as her conservator, formerly recommending Leno's petition earlier this month. He also gave insight into Mavis' condition in documents first obtained by RadarOnline.com, stating that she “sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth."
Ostrin shared that Leno's wife “has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago." He also touched on their 40+ years of marriage, calling their relationship “long-term, loving and supportive” while vowing that Mavis looks at Leno as “her protector and she trusts him.”
Mavis’ lawyer wasn't the only one on board with Leno serving as her conservator. Her neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, also backed the former late-night star, saying Leno "treats [Mavis] like gold" in legal documents.
The couple married in 1980 and do not have children. Mavis was by Leno's side as he recovered from his second and third-degree burn injuries after a scary gasoline fire in 2022.