Jay Leno’s Wife Unable to Participate in Court Hearing over Conservatorship Due to Dementia Battle, Doctor Fears It Will Cause Her ‘Undue Stress’
Jay Leno believes his wife Mavis should NOT have to appear in court as part of his effort to become her conservator — fearing it could cause her undue stress given her dementia diagnosis.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mavis, 77, was recently evaluated by Dr. Hart Cohen on November 21, 2023.
The doctor said that Mavis is not able to attend the upcoming court hearing because of “medical inability.”
The report said Mavis had major impairment when it came to short-term memory, long-term memory, and immediate recall. The doctor said Jay’s wife lacked the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment.
He wrote, “The proposed Conservatee, Mavis Elizabeth Leno, suffers from dementia, a major neurocognitive disorder. It is my professional opinion that, due to her condition, Mavis is unable to meaningfully participate in the hearing on the Petition to Appoint a Probate Conservator nor would she understand the nature, force or effect of the hearing should she attend.”
The doctor added, “It is my further opinion that if Mavis were ordered to attend the hearing such mandated attendance would cause her undue stress, confusion, and anguish and therefore her presence at the hearing would be detrimental to her mental and physical health.”
- Jay Leno's Wife Puts Her Foot Down: Urges 'Accident-Prone' Late-Night King To Curb Obsession With Fast Cars & Motorcycles After Accidents
- Tim Conway's Wife Named Conservator As Comic Legend Suffers Dementia
- Larry King's Widow Shawn Demands To Be Named Executor Of Late Host's Estate Despite Being Cut Out Of Will
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Leno filed to become conservator of his wife Mavis Leno’s estate.
"Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years," the petition read.
Jay asked for permission to manage his wife’s finances.
His lawyer said Jay “has always handled the couple’s finances throughout the term of their 43-year marriage and will continue to do so until his passing. Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Mavis’s physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage."
Jay and Mavis have been together for decades. The two got hitched in 1980. The duo do not have any children.
In 2019, Jay told People the secret to a long marriage was “not screwing around.”
"You can leave your underwear on the doorknob for the rest of your life if you don't screw around," he said.
Leno added, “I always tell guys when they meet a woman, 'Marry your conscience. Marry someone who's the person you wish you could be and it works out okay.'”