Jay Leno Files for Conservatorship of His Wife Mavis Amid Alzheimer's Diagnosis
Former late-night host Jay Leno has filed for conservatorship of his wife, Mavis, as she has reportedly been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to TMZ, Leno submitted legal documents on Friday, January 26, to become the conservator of Mavis' estate.
Sources close to the couple revealed that Mavis suffers from Alzheimer's, a progressive disease that affects memory and other cognitive functions. This heartbreaking news has prompted Leno to take legal action to ensure the proper care and management of his wife's affairs.
Leno, 73, and his wife, 77, have been married for over four decades, having tied the knot in 1980. The couple has no children, but they reportedly share a strong and enduring bond.
In a 2023 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Leno humorously suggested that the key to a long-lasting marriage is to marry a "normal" person. However, he also shared a more heartfelt sentiment, emphasizing the importance of marrying someone who embodies the qualities you admire and aspire to possess.
In addition to the challenges posed by Mavis' illness, Leno himself has faced several health setbacks in recent years. In November 2022, he suffered severe burns on his face in a garage gasoline fire.
In January 2023, he survived a serious motorcycle crash, resulting in multiple injuries, including a broken collarbone, two cracked kneecaps, and two busted ribs. Despite these physical challenges, Leno has managed to maintain his trademark humor, joking about his "new face" acquired after the car accident.
Leno's concern and commitment to his wife's well-being are evident in his decision to pursue conservatorship. This legal arrangement will allow him to make decisions on behalf of Mavis and manage her financial affairs as her cognitive abilities decline.
The couple have made several public appearances together at charity events and industry gatherings.
Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that gets worse over time. It's characterized by changes in the brain that lead to deposits of certain proteins. The disease causes the brain to shrink and brain cells to eventually die.
Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia — a gradual decline in memory, thinking, behavior and social skills that affect a person's ability to function.
Several celebrities in Hollywood have dealt with conservatorships. Pop star Britney Spears was infamously issued to be under her father's watch, Jamie Spears, until a judge released her from the order in 2021.
Other celebrities under conservatorships include former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys and actor Mickey Rooney.