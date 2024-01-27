Jay Leno Files for Conservatorship of His Wife Mavis Amid Alzheimer's Diagnosis

In addition to the challenges posed by Mavis' illness, Leno himself has faced several health setbacks in recent years. In November 2022, he suffered severe burns on his face in a garage gasoline fire.

In January 2023, he survived a serious motorcycle crash, resulting in multiple injuries, including a broken collarbone, two cracked kneecaps, and two busted ribs. Despite these physical challenges, Leno has managed to maintain his trademark humor, joking about his "new face" acquired after the car accident.

Leno's concern and commitment to his wife's well-being are evident in his decision to pursue conservatorship. This legal arrangement will allow him to make decisions on behalf of Mavis and manage her financial affairs as her cognitive abilities decline.

The couple have made several public appearances together at charity events and industry gatherings.

