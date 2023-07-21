Tony Bennett’s Heartbreaking Final Days: He Battled the Ravages of Alzheimer’s Disease Until the End

Susan had been caring for the music legend with the eldest of the performer's four kids, son Danny from his first marriage, in the couple's New York City apartment around that time as he adapted to a new normal with memory loss. Susan said there were times when he became confused by his surroundings and baffled over everyday objects such as forks or car keys.

His daughter based in LA, a child of Tony's second marriage, said they spoke often. "Sometimes he is very, very lucid and he will recite poetry to me or share lyrics from a favorite song. On bad days, he still knows who I am and seems to be happy — and that's the most important thing."

Tony was doing what he loved as long as he could, performing in 2019 before COVID shut down public performances and resuming again with a series of sold-out concerts in New York City at the famed Radio City Music Hall.

