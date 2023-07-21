Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Dead at 96

Tony Bennett, one of the most iconic voices in American popular music history, passed away on Friday at the age of 96, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Bennett’s longtime publicist, Sylvia Weiner, confirmed his death on Friday morning but did not disclose the cause.

She also confirmed that the singer passed away in his hometown of New York. Throughout his career, Bennett captivated audiences with his timeless brand of American standards.

The beloved singer struggled with a cognitive disorder in recent years, and his family revealed in 2021 that he had been battling Alzheimer's for the past five years – even though he continued to record music. Despite his challenges, Bennett remained positive, tweeting, "Life is a gift — even with Alzheimer’s."

Bennett's close friend and frequent collaborator, Lady Gaga, expressed her admiration for his music and the importance of preserving the classics shortly before his death on Friday. "So much of the music that has been introduced through the Great American Songbook, through Fred Astaire, is passed on through generations of men and women, and Tony is one of those men,” Lady Gaga said.

Bennett's journey in the music industry began after studying singing at the American Theatre Wing. He was discovered by renowned singer Pearl Bailey, who first hired him to open for her in 1949. Within a year, Bennett signed with Columbia Records and produced hits like Rags to Riches and Because of You. His signature song, I Left My Heart in San Francisco, was released in 1962 and catapulted the New York native to stardom.

In addition to his success on the charts, Bennett received critical acclaim for his music. He won the Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Solo Vocal Performance in 1962. This marked the first of his 18 Grammy Awards over his lengthy seven-decade career. Not only did Bennett excel in the music world, but he also played a vital role in the civil rights movement.

He joined Martin Luther King Jr.'s march from Selma, Alabama in 1965, despite the potential risks to his career. Bennett's involvement reflected his belief in the importance of equality and justice. Although Bennett faced personal struggles, including a period of drug addiction, he overcame them.

He made a triumphant comeback in the 90s by appealing to the MTV generation and collaborating with younger pop stars. His 1994 Unplugged album won the Grammy for Album of the Year. Bennett is survived by his wife, Susan Crow, whom he married in 2007, and his four children.

