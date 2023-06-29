CNN's Kaitlan Collins Presses Pete Buttigieg on Joe Biden's Multiple Ukraine/Iraq 'Slip-Ups'

"Twice this week, President Biden has referred to the war in Ukraine as the war in Iraq," Collins told Buttigieg. "I don’t have to tell you, he has been facing doubts from voters about his age. He is the oldest president, of course, in the nation’s history that we’ve ever had."

Collins noted the relevancy of her question, given one of the "slip-ups" had occurred earlier that same day. "What do you say to people who are concerned about his age and slip-ups like the one he had today?" Collins asked.

Buttigieg stood by Biden and answered with confidence in his ability to govern.