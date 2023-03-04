Pete Buttigieg 'Mentored' Patrick Wojahn, Disgraced Maryland Mayor Who Was Arrested For Possession Of Child Abuse Materials

"I actually met Mayor Pete Buttigieg shortly after I was elected mayor in 2015," Wojahn told the Washington Blade. "I went to the US Conference of Mayors' Winter Meeting in DC in January [2015] and he was assigned to be my buddy."

The former mayor of College Park, who was also a gay elected official, looked up to the presidential hopeful.

"I now serve in a leadership role as vice chair of city livability and bicycling in part due to his mentorship," Wojahn told reporters at the time.