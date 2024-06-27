Reunited: J Lo Visits Ben Affleck's Office, Marking Embattled Couple's First Meetup Since Singer's Solo Trip to Europe

Jennifer Lopez visited Ben Affleck after returning home from her trip overseas, sparking fresh speculation about the power couple's strained marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fresh off her European escapade, the entertainer's first stop back in Los Angeles was her husband's Beverly Hills office. Looking polished in a suit, Affleck arrived at his workplace around 10 AM on Wednesday, and Lopez, rocking oversized sunglasses, pulled up a couple of hours later.

They weren't photographed together — and J Lo reportedly left the scene before the Gone Girl actor did.