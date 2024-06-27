Reunited: J Lo Visits Ben Affleck's Office, Marking Embattled Couple's First Meetup Since Singer's Solo Trip to Europe
Jennifer Lopez visited Ben Affleck after returning home from her trip overseas, sparking fresh speculation about the power couple's strained marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fresh off her European escapade, the entertainer's first stop back in Los Angeles was her husband's Beverly Hills office. Looking polished in a suit, Affleck arrived at his workplace around 10 AM on Wednesday, and Lopez, rocking oversized sunglasses, pulled up a couple of hours later.
They weren't photographed together — and J Lo reportedly left the scene before the Gone Girl actor did.
The star's holiday overseas included trips to Paris Fashion Week and the Italian coastline, while Affleck, 51, remained in LA and made headlines for getting into a heated argument with paparazzi.
J Lo, 54, was photographed in chic attire at Paris Fashion Week after soaking up the sun and posing for selfies in a white swimsuit during a boat trip in Italy.
The A-lister also joined non-celebrity passengers for a commercial flight from Naples to Paris, leaving her glamorous extensions behind as she sat next to her bodyguard on the packed plane.
Lopez dined at Lo Scoglio restaurant in Nerano, where she and Affleck had been spotted packing on the PDA just ahead of their July 2022 wedding.
While the couple has enjoyed romantic trips to Italy together — honeymooning in Milan and Lake Como — Affleck's absence from his wife's latest adventure was unsurprising considering the divorce rumors swirling around their rocky relationship. Lopez allegedly viewed her solo trip abroad as a chance "to reflect on her marriage," The Mirror reported.
- Jennifer Lopez Lands Netflix Deal After Abruptly Canceling Summer Tour to 'Spend Time With Family' as Divorce Rumors Swirl
- Jennifer Lopez Gives Up on Reconciliation With Ben Affleck: 'She's Hit a Wall'
- Just Like Us! 'Diva' Jennifer Lopez Flies Commercial, Ditches Extensions During European Vacation Without Ben Affleck
Meanwhile, Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring on Sunday as he went out for lunch with daughter Violet, 18, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He was later seen wearing his ring again, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing drama.
The Hypnotic actor was also caught on camera blowing up at paparazzi outside the couple's Beverly Hills home. Affleck, who has been staying at a rental home, shouted at paps, “You’re going to get me in an accident."
"Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway. … That’s dangerous,” the Oscar-winner's scolding continued.
"Don't do that! That's dangerous. You don't even know if that's me. You can cause an accident," he yelled with his hands in the air, per video of the encounter shared by TMZ.
Nearly 20 years after calling off their first engagement, the couple reignited their romance in 2021 and surprised fans when they made things official in a secret Las Vegas wedding ceremony. Just 22 months later, however, the relationship apparently took a turn for the worse.
Their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion has been listed for sale, and J Lo abruptly canceled her This Is Me... Live summer tour in late May "to be with her children, family and close friends" as the divorce rumors ramp up.