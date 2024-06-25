Jennifer Lopez Lands Netflix Deal After Abruptly Canceling Summer Tour to 'Spend Time With Family' as Divorce Rumors Swirl

According to Deadline, the streaming series will be led by J Lo's Nuyorican, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina. Meetings with production and writers are said to be underway.

Happy Place centers around a picture-perfect couple, Harriet and Wyn, who have been together since college until their secret breakup. Despite being split for five months, the fictional couple keeps the status of their relationship from their closest friends.

Harriet and Wyn must continue to keep up their lie during an annual friends trip, in which they're forced to share a bedroom together at a Maine cottage.