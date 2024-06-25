Jennifer Lopez Lands Netflix Deal After Abruptly Canceling Summer Tour to 'Spend Time With Family' as Divorce Rumors Swirl
Netflix has optioned Happy Place by Emily Henry for Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reports of J Lo's latest venture with the streaming company follow the cancellation of her summer tour so that she could "spend time with family" amid divorce rumors about her marriage with Ben Affleck.
According to Deadline, the streaming series will be led by J Lo's Nuyorican, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina. Meetings with production and writers are said to be underway.
Happy Place centers around a picture-perfect couple, Harriet and Wyn, who have been together since college until their secret breakup. Despite being split for five months, the fictional couple keeps the status of their relationship from their closest friends.
Harriet and Wyn must continue to keep up their lie during an annual friends trip, in which they're forced to share a bedroom together at a Maine cottage.
Meanwhile, in real life, J Lo and her husband, Ben Affleck, have been at the center of rumors regarding the status of their relationship.
After reuniting 20 years following their first failed engagement, the couple wed in July 2022 and purchased a $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which has since been listed for sale. Ben, who has been seen out and about without his wedding ring, reportedly moved out of their marital home and into a $100,000 per month Brentwood rental home near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
As divorce rumors continued to swirl about her marriage, J Lo abruptly canceled her This Is Me... Live summer tour in late May.
"Representatives for Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour THIS IS ME…LIVE is canceled," read a newsletter sent to fans. "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
J Lo additionally addressed the canceled tour in a "special message to my JLovers" on her OnTheJLo website.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…," she wrote to fans.
While low ticket sales were initially believed to be the reason for the tour's end, an insider claimed that was not the case.
"She’s taking time off to be with family and close friends. This was a very difficult decision made by Jennifer this week and she’s sorry to her fans," the source told the Daily Mail.
"Jennifer had a huge hit with her film Atlas, it was number one all over the world, and she is proud of that and now wants some time at home."