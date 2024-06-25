REVEALED: Paul Mitchell's Son's Cause of Death Was Accidental Pool Drowning, Driver Tried CPR After Discovering Angus 'Lifeless' in the Water
Angus Mitchell, the only child of hair icon Paul Mitchell, died in a pool at his Honolulu home back in January and little was known about his tragic end until now.
A newly revealed medical examiner report stated that Angus died from an accidental drowning, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was only 53.
Surveillance video was captured leading up to his sudden and shocking passing, showing Angus in the backyard getting into the water and never reemerging.
There was no mention of toxicology in the report, but TMZ noted that much of the paperwork was heavily redacted.
A police report stated that witnesses mentioned Angus had been drinking with friends the night before he was found at the bottom of the pool, but did not have a concerning amount of alcohol.
According to the report, a driver showed up to Angus' home on the morning of Jan. 3 when he planned to go to the airport, but he was nowhere to be found until the driver later located Angus' body in the water.
Cops said they were informed the driver pulled Angus out of the water and tried to give him CPR.
First responders did the same upon their arrival, even using a defibrillator, but their attempts to save his life were tragically unsuccessful and Angus was pronounced dead.
Law enforcement sources said they got a call around 6 AM that fateful morning. Just hours earlier, Angus shared clips of himself having fun with pals at his home.
His famous father died from pancreatic cancer decades ago in 1989, after which Angus inherited his father's stake in John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS) and the schools.
John Paul DeJoria, co-Founder and chairman of John Paul Mitchell Systems, confirmed the devastating news of Angus' passing months ago.
He is survived by his wife Mara and son, Dylan.
"It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the sudden passing of Angus Mitchell. As a hairdresser and co-owner of JPMS, Angus had a deep love of family, community, and the beauty industry," DeJoria wrote in a statement at the time. "Angus had a huge heart that impacted countless people who crossed his path."
"We are grateful for the time we got with him, though it ended far too soon. During this shocking and difficult time, we kindly request privacy as we navigate this profound loss."