Golden Bachelorette: Theresa Nist Frolics in Bathing Suit With Mystery Man After Divorce From Ex-Reality TV Love Gerry Turner
Golden Bachelor winner Theresa Nist appeared to cast her divorce drama aside for a fun-filled day at the beach.
The reality starlet was all smiles while splashing in the water as she enjoyed the sunny weather outside with a mystery man in New Jersey, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nist, 70, flaunted her fabulous figure while sporting a low-cut white swimsuit during her low-key outing.
The former ABC contestant, who was one of the 22 ladies vying for the heart of Gerry Turner in season one of The Golden Bachelor, was seen embracing a silver-haired man clad in a white tank top and shades in photos published by Daily Mail.
Nist and her male companion were seen chatting with each other on the sand as he relaxed in a deckchair and she sat on a towel.
The brunette beauty was also beaming while checking out his shades.
As we previously reported, Turner filed for divorce from Nist on April 12, which marked the very same day the now-exes announced their split following a whirlwind three-month marriage.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," Gerry confessed to ABC's Juju Chang on Good Morning America April 12, revealing they ultimately felt it was the best decision to part ways despite the fondness they share for each other.
Nist was previously married to her late husband, William, for more than four decades until his death in 2014.
Turner was also a widow after his wife of 43 years, Toni, died in 2017.
"We've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," he said.
Their long-distance dynamic was one of the main reasons the former couple decided to call it quits.
Turner lives in Indiana while Nist resides in New Jersey, where she was spotted at the beach.
"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families," he shared about their connection. "So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."