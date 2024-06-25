Nist, 70, flaunted her fabulous figure while sporting a low-cut white swimsuit during her low-key outing.

The former ABC contestant, who was one of the 22 ladies vying for the heart of Gerry Turner in season one of The Golden Bachelor, was seen embracing a silver-haired man clad in a white tank top and shades in photos published by Daily Mail.

Nist and her male companion were seen chatting with each other on the sand as he relaxed in a deckchair and she sat on a towel.

The brunette beauty was also beaming while checking out his shades.