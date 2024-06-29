It’s Official: Ben Affleck Moves His Personal Things Out of $60M Shared Mansion With Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Drama
Justice League actor Ben Affleck has moved his belongings out of the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion he shared with Dance Again singer Jennifer Lopez.
The couple, who rekindled their relationship and married in July 2022, has been facing challenges in their marriage for over a month as divorce rumors continue to fester.
The Academy Award-winning filmmaker relocated his personal items out of the couple's Beverly Hills residence when Lopez was away on a trip to Europe. Subsequently, the duo decided to put their shared mansion on the market, as indicated by a source close to the couple.
According to People, while Lopez and Affleck have been living separately, the Argo actor-director has been residing in a rental in Brentwood for about two months.
According to a source, he has been focusing on work and spending quality time with his children amid these changes.
Despite the rumors surrounding their relationship, there have been instances of the couple being seen together.
On June 26, Lopez and Affleck were separately captured entering a building in West Hollywood a few hours apart. The 51-year-old actor, donning a suit and carrying a duffel bag, arrived first at around 10 a.m., while the 54-year-old singer was later seen leaving the building.
Additionally, the Hollywood power couple has been dedicated to their professional commitments.
Lopez is set to star in two upcoming films produced by Affleck and Matt Damon's company. Notably, they also recently celebrated the school graduations of Affleck's children, showcasing a united front amidst personal challenges.
Lopez shares twins, Emme and Max, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. On the other hand, Affleck is a father to three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his former wife Jennifer Garner.
Amidst the turbulence in their relationship, Lopez shared a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to her husband on social media.
Furthermore, the Batman v. Superman actor was recently spotted without his wedding ring in Los Angeles, coinciding with Lopez's vacation in Italy.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Millionaire Matchmaker extraordinaire Patti Stanger believes Affleck might leave Lopez "depressed" and looking for love in the wrong places.
"It's much easier for the guy to get [a woman], so JLo's probably going to be really depressed to try to date someone else," she told Daily Mail. "There's not enough quality men for women."
The matchmaking expert blamed male egos as the reason they can't be alone.