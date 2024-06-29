It’s Official: Ben Affleck Moves His Personal Things Out of $60M Shared Mansion With Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Drama

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker relocated his personal items out of the couple's Beverly Hills residence when Lopez was away on a trip to Europe. Subsequently, the duo decided to put their shared mansion on the market, as indicated by a source close to the couple.

According to People, while Lopez and Affleck have been living separately, the Argo actor-director has been residing in a rental in Brentwood for about two months.

According to a source, he has been focusing on work and spending quality time with his children amid these changes.