Diddy 'Barred' From Speaking About Cassie Publicly Due to 'Strict' NDA in Settlement Before Apology Over 2016 Assault Video
Sean "Diddy" Combs has come under fire for his apology to his ex Cassie after surveillance footage captured his 2016 assault on the singer.
It has now been revealed there is a legal reason why he did not mention her name in his video addressing the footage amid the ongoing backlash, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources familiar with their settlement reached back in Nov. 2023 said it included a "very strict" NDA, which forbade both parties from speaking out about each other publicly.
The surveillance video published by CNN sent shockwaves as it showed Diddy shoving, kicking, and dragging the Me & You songstress.
In the court docs from her now-settled lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com, she detailed how he allegedly became "extremely intoxicated and punched [Cassie] in the face, giving her a black eye."
"After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura," according to the lawsuit, which detailed what led up to that disturbing incident.
"He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her," the lawsuit stated. "He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."
Diddy wanted to apologize directly to Cassie after the footage surfaced, but TMZ reported he was unable to for those reasons. It was claimed that his attorneys very closely reviewed his comments before he ever posted to his Instagram.
- Diddy Backlash: 'The View' CONDEMNS 'Social Reaper' and 'Criminal' Mogul Over Explosive Cassie Abuse Video
- Daggers for Diddy: Outrage Over Sean Combs’ Apology — as He’s Spotted for First Time in Miami After ‘Disingenuous’ Video
- Cassie Ventura's Lawyer Attacks Sean 'Diddy' Combs for 'Disingenuous' Apology After Surveillance Video Leaks
Furthermore, it was noted that the music mogul has three lawsuits he is still facing that include some of the same allegations Cassie brought forward following the raid of his homes in Miami and Los Angeles.
Due to these factors, Diddy's legal team has been "on edge" about him making any public statements considering his own words could potentially be used against him in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In his video apology captioned "I'm truly sorry," Diddy stated that his behavior was "inexcusable" while revealing that he "sought out professional help."
Cassie's lawyer Meredith Firetog, Partner at Wigdor LLP, fired back that "Combs' most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt."
"When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."