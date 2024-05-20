"After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura," according to the lawsuit, which detailed what led up to that disturbing incident.

"He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her," the lawsuit stated. "He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."

Diddy wanted to apologize directly to Cassie after the footage surfaced, but TMZ reported he was unable to for those reasons. It was claimed that his attorneys very closely reviewed his comments before he ever posted to his Instagram.