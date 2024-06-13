Weston Cage Coppola Loses Custody of 4-Year-Old Twins — as he Asks Judge to Deny Ex-Wife's Request to Depose Dad Nic Cage in Bitter Battle

Weston Cage Coppola, the eldest child of Nicolas Cage, was dealt a blow in court this week as his bitter custody battle with ex-wife Hila Cage Coppola reached a turning point.

Legal records obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that Weston would not only be denied custody of his 4-year-old twin daughters, but would also have no visitation rights.

A document submitted to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on June 10, signed by both parties, granted Hila sole legal and physical custody of the girls, Venice and Cyress Cage Coppola.