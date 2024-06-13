Weston Cage Coppola Loses Custody of 4-Year-Old Twins — as he Asks Judge to Deny Ex-Wife's Request to Depose Dad Nic Cage in Bitter Battle
Weston Cage Coppola, the eldest child of Nicolas Cage, was dealt a blow in court this week as his bitter custody battle with ex-wife Hila Cage Coppola reached a turning point.
Legal records obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that Weston would not only be denied custody of his 4-year-old twin daughters, but would also have no visitation rights.
A document submitted to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on June 10, signed by both parties, granted Hila sole legal and physical custody of the girls, Venice and Cyress Cage Coppola.
The stipulation and order made Weston's ex the "person who decides about the [twins'] health, education, and welfare." Meanwhile, under Weston's name, the box next to "No Visitation (parenting time)" was checked off.
The court order gave Hila "sole decision making powers" to enroll the twins in a kindergarten of her choice, permission to apply for passports for the girls, and the ability to travel overseas with the kids for no more than two months.
We reached out to Weston's lawyer for comment.
In a separate filing three days earlier, on June 7, Weston objected to Hila's request to question his movie star dad in the case. Hila wanted a deposition of Nic to take place on June 18, but Weston's lawyer noted this was past the discovery cutoff date, June 9.
The twins' mom was seeking information about money transferred to Weston from the actor's trust.
Hila's attorney claimed that Nic had "personal knowledge of [Weston's] father's funding of this litigation from the outset to the extent of hundreds of thousands of dollars."
Weston's lawyer argued there was no need to drag the actor into the legal drama, writing, "Nicolas Cage is not a party to this case and not a resident of California," and, "his testimony is not relevant to any issue in this matter."
The objection went on to say the only remaining issues in the case, having to do with attorneys fees and other legal costs, "will be addressed through the bank records and ledger will will be provided to [Hila] by June 21," following a May 30 court order.
"[Hila] should withdraw this subpoena to avoid further motions and litigation," the letter stated.
Last month, Nic's lawyers also refused Hila's deposition request, calling it "unduly burdensome, harassing, oppressive, vague, and irrelevant."
The Leaving Las Vegas actor's legal team argued the request was "grossly overbroad and seeks the wholesale production of Responding Party's bank records that are neither relevant to the subject matter of the action nor reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence."
The court battle has dragged on since September 2021, when the couple filed for divorce. Hila became Weston's third wife in April 2018, and gave birth to their daughters in April 2020.