Breakdown: Nicholas Cage's Son and Ex-daughter-in-law Fail to Reach Settlement in Bitter Child Support Battle

Nicolas Cage’s son and his estranged wife were unable to hammer out an agreement in their bitter bare-knuckle brawl over spousal and child support payments, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Hila Cage Coppola filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior County seeking additional support from the famed movie star’s son, Weston, plus $30,000 in legal fees to hire a lawyer to help in the David and Goliath battle.

“Mediation occurred and no agreement was reached,” a mediator concluded in a one-page Los Angeles Superior Court document detailing the failed June 22, 2023, negotiations.