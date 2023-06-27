Breakdown: Nicholas Cage's Son and Ex-daughter-in-law Fail to Reach Settlement in Bitter Child Support Battle
Nicolas Cage’s son and his estranged wife were unable to hammer out an agreement in their bitter bare-knuckle brawl over spousal and child support payments, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Hila Cage Coppola filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior County seeking additional support from the famed movie star’s son, Weston, plus $30,000 in legal fees to hire a lawyer to help in the David and Goliath battle.
“Mediation occurred and no agreement was reached,” a mediator concluded in a one-page Los Angeles Superior Court document detailing the failed June 22, 2023, negotiations.
The legal scrum erupted earlier this year when the single mom filed a claim demanding $4,634 in monthly support to help raise their adorable 2-year-old twins, Venice and Cyress.
In his own filings, Weston claims he voluntarily pays $2,000 a month, pending a ruling by the California Department of Child Support Services.
Since then, the case has deteriorated into an all-out war between Hila and Weston who have lobbed various accusations against each other — and subsequently exposed the National Treasure actor’s dirty laundry.
Shortly after the twins were born, Hila claimed the Oscar-winning Leaving Las Vegas star promised to look after his granddaughters as Weston battled addiction issues --- but later reneged on the offer.
“It’s an impossibly strange feeling to know that I failed as a father while welcoming my grandchildren today,” the actor told Hila according to previous court filings exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com. “I want you to know, circumstances; life gets in the way sometimes—however, what comes next, I hope you know I will protect you and your children – it will be on me.”
Hila also accused the Renfield actor of allegedly abandoning their granddaughters and secretly paying thousands to Weston’s pit bull lawyer Philip J. Marr who she claims is bombarding her with subpoenas that “invade my privacy, harass me” and create “undue stress,” according to court documents.
- Revealed: Nicolas Cage's Ex-daughter-in-law Details Alleged Domestic Abuse; As Child Support War With Actor's Son Explodes
- Nicolas Cage's Son Says 'Materialistic People' Are Trying to Take Advantage of His Family's Fame and Fortune as Child Support Battle Explodes
- 'I Am in Constant Fear': Nicolas Cage's Ex-daughter-in-law Files Restraining Order Against Actor's Son After Explosive Courthouse Showdown
“(Weston) and his family have thus far not taken any active involvement in the children’s either emotionally physically or financially,” Hila wrote in court documents laying into the Cage clan.
Cage, through his renowned attorney, Brian G. Wolf, “categorically” denied all the accusations.
"Any statements regarding our client, Nicolas Cage, are denied," Wolf said in a previous written statement. "The divorce action is between Mr. Cage’s adult son and his former wife. Mr. Cage has no involvement or participation in the matter whatsoever. Mr. Cage categorically denies any and all accusations made by his son’s former wife."
Hila also filed for a restraining order against Weston alleging the aspiring actor unleashed a barrage of threats following a June 5, 2023, settlement conference inside the Superior Court building in Van Nuys. Hila also accused Weston’s finance Ermelinda Manos and his mom Christina Fulton of joining the verbal fray.
Marr accused Hila of playing fast and loose with the truth and that his client will file court documents to counter her restraining order claims.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Weston insisted he is now sober and accused “various materialistic people” of trying to take advantage of him and his family’s fame and fortune.
“Various materialistic people and those who are insidiously inspired by my fame and the fame of my family have ceaselessly tried to destroy me,” he wrote in the nearly 400-word post titled Justice for Weston Start’s Now that features a picture of him with his father.
“People that meet us have a false fantasy that my father, uncles, and I will be catering to their dreams of making people famous or that we have money growing on trees to hand out,” wrote Weston, whose great-uncle is Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola.