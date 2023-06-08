'I Am in Constant Fear': Nicolas Cage's Ex-daughter-in-law Files Restraining Order Against Actor's Son After Explosive Courthouse Showdown
Nicolas Cage’s ex-daughter-in-law filed a restraining order against the actor’s son after he allegedly threatened her inside a Los Angeles courthouse, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The bitter feud over spousal and child support exploded after a June 5, 2023, settlement conference where Weston Cage Coppola, his mother and fiancé allegedly laid in wait to unleash a barrage of threats against his ex-wife, Hila.
“The three of them made explicit threats and engaged in harassment, causing significant distress and creating an atmosphere characterized by fear, hostility posturing physical harm,” Hila wrote in the restraining order exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Hila also vowed to subpoena surveillance footage of the terrifying encounter inside the L.A. Superior Court building in Van Nuys to illustrate Weston’s “flagrant disregard for proper conduct within the legal system,” she noted in the petition for a restraining order.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the bare-knuckle legal fight pits Weston, 32, against Hila, who is seeking additional spousal and child support plus $30,000 in legal fees to hire a top-notch lawyer to help in the negotiations.
The legal scrum kicked off earlier this year when the single mom filed a claim demanding $4,634 in monthly support to help raise their adorable 2-year-old twins, Venice and Cyress.
According to the court documents, the duo had just left the settlement conference when the fireworks erupted near a courthouse exit where Weston, his finance Ermelinda Manos and his mom Christina Fulton were allegedly waiting for Hila and a friend who tagged along to provide emotional support.
The words exchanged during the fracas were not provided in the restraining order but “The situation escalated to such a degree that it became necessary to call upon the presence of Sheriff Detective Doud (Badge Number 8926) to restore order and ensure my safety within the courthouse premises,” Hila wrote.
The officer then escorted Hila to the self-help center where she immediately filed for a restraining order.
“My friend was so horrified and traumatized that she sat in the car trembling and crying, avoiding returning to the building,” Hila wrote.
The far-reaching restraining order asks that Weston stay 100 yards away from Hila, the twins, her parents, and brother --- and “Draco” her French bulldog because Hila indicated “Yes” when asked if Weston abuses animals, the document stated.
“I am in constant fear for my safety and well-being when on the premises of the court,” Hila wrote. “He has threatened each person individually, violent threats and to ruin people and defame and harass them.”
“This has a significant negative impact on my mental and emotional health causing me immense stress, anxiety and constant sense of vulnerability,” she added. “The harm inflicted has disrupted my life and created an environment of constant fear and panic.”
Hila also claims drama unfolded in front of Weston’s lawyer Philip J. Marr who allegedly “failed to exert any control or guidance over his client, exacerbating an already complex situation.”
Marr was unavailable for comment and did not return messages for comment.
As RadarOline.com previously reported, Hila is seeking up-front defense funds because she doesn’t have a lawyer and feels legally outgunned by the Renfield actor’s privileged son.
Hila also claims, the National Treasure star allegedly reneged on a promise to look after his grandchildren because of his Weston’s battle with addiction. Cage’s lawyer Brian G. Wolf has vehemently denied all of Hila’s allegations emphasizing the actor “has no involvement or participation in the matter whatsoever.”
The couple tied the knot in a 2018 star-studded wedding at the swanky California estate of famed director Francis Ford Coppola’s – Weston’s great uncle. Hila says in court documents she had no choice but to live apart from Weston in 2021 because of his alleged affairs and drug-fueled violence to protect the twins.
Another settlement conference has been scheduled for later this year.