'I Am in Constant Fear': Nicolas Cage's Ex-daughter-in-law Files Restraining Order Against Actor's Son After Explosive Courthouse Showdown

Nicolas Cage’s ex-daughter-in-law filed a restraining order against the actor’s son after he allegedly threatened her inside a Los Angeles courthouse, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The bitter feud over spousal and child support exploded after a June 5, 2023, settlement conference where Weston Cage Coppola, his mother and fiancé allegedly laid in wait to unleash a barrage of threats against his ex-wife, Hila.

“The three of them made explicit threats and engaged in harassment, causing significant distress and creating an atmosphere characterized by fear, hostility posturing physical harm,” Hila wrote in the restraining order exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.