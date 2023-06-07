L.A. Judge Orders Nicolas Cage's Son To Attend Settlement Talks With Ex-Wife Over Spousal and Child Custody Support Payments
A Los Angeles judge has ordered Nicolas Cage’s son to appear for settlement talks with the mother of his twin daughters, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The bare-knuckle legal fight pits Weston Cage Coppola, 32, against his former wife, Hila, who is seeking additional spousal and child support plus $30,000 in legal fees to hire a top-notch lawyer to help in the negotiations.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the legal scrum erupted earlier this year when the single mom filed a claim demanding $4,634 in monthly support to help raise their 2-year-old twins, Venice and Cyress.
Superior Court Judge Gary D. Roberts issued a “mandatory settlement conference” order on June 5, 2023, forcing the dueling couple to come face to face and hash out a financial agreement because it will be “beneficial.”
“The parties and counsel shall appear at the Settlement Conference either in person or via video remote appearance (audio is not permissible) with proper notice of remote appearance,” the order obtained by RadarOnline.com states.
Hila recently filed a petition claiming she doesn’t have a lawyer and feels severely outgunned by the Renfield actor’s privileged son, whose attorney, Philip J. Marr, is allegedly bombarding her with subpoenas demanding “unwarranted” personal information.
“I am requesting need-based fees based on the disparity in income and access to financial resources between respondent and myself,” Hila wrote in a May petition. “I need attorney’s fees in order to engage in the discovery process as well as prepare for trial and/or engage in settlement negotiations.”
In earlier court filings, Hila claimed Weston maintains a “lavish lifestyle” and is flush with cash from monthly trust fund installments of $16,666, along with monies he receives from acting gigs.
“(Weston) maintains a close relationship with (his) family who have been giving him funds when he needs it or when they feel inclined to,” charged Hila, who described herself as a domestic abuse survivor.
Hila also claimed the National Treasure star reneged on a promise to help support his grandchildren. She also claimed that Weston’s parents are quietly funding his high-powered lawyer to “harass me.”
Through his renowned attorney Brian G. Wolf, the Leaving Las Vegas star denied all of Hila’s allegations.
"Any statements regarding our client, Nicolas Cage, are denied," Wolf said in a written statement. "The divorce action is between Mr. Cage’s adult son and his former wife. Mr. Cage has no involvement or participation in the matter whatsoever. Mr. Cage categorically denies any and all accusations made by his son’s former wife."
Hila explained she had no choice but to live apart from Weston in 2021 because of his alleged affairs and drug-fueled violence that made it unsafe for her and the twins.
“The main directive in place is a Child Protective Services letter, which states that the father shall not be permitted to live in the same home as the children and I and should not be allowed access to or visitation with our children until he addresses and demonstrates proven sobriety and manages his mental health concerns,” she wrote in court documents.
In his own declaration, Weston said he only receives $7,300 a month from his famous dad. He claimed about $1,500 of that goes to pay the mother of his two sons. Weston also declared he "voluntarily" paid Hila $2,000 per month, pending a ruling by the California Department of Child Support Services.
Weston also charged that in May 2020 Hila "unilaterally removed" $57,000 from their savings account to supposedly pay off a loan to her brother. In addition, he claimed she took out an $11,500 Small Business Administration (SBA) loan allegedly using his email address and his signature, documents show.
The settlement conference is scheduled for later this year.