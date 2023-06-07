L.A. Judge Orders Nicolas Cage's Son To Attend Settlement Talks With Ex-Wife Over Spousal and Child Custody Support Payments

A Los Angeles judge has ordered Nicolas Cage’s son to appear for settlement talks with the mother of his twin daughters, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The bare-knuckle legal fight pits Weston Cage Coppola, 32, against his former wife, Hila, who is seeking additional spousal and child support plus $30,000 in legal fees to hire a top-notch lawyer to help in the negotiations.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the legal scrum erupted earlier this year when the single mom filed a claim demanding $4,634 in monthly support to help raise their 2-year-old twins, Venice and Cyress.