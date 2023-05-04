Nicolas Cage's ex-Daughter-in-Law Demands Spousal-Child Support, Says She's Unable to Afford Rent
The former daughter-in-law of famed movie star Nicolas Cage has rushed to court pleading for support from the actor's son Weston is allegedly failing to provide adequate support for his children, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The bombshell revelation was uncovered in court documents filed by Cage’s daughter-in-law, Hila Cage Coppola, claiming she owes back rent for the spot where she lives with her 2-year-old twins, Venice, and Cyress.
In a heartbreaking declaration, the single mom claims she cannot afford the legal expense of battling Cage’s privileged son Weston Cage Coppola. Hila has demanded $4,634 in monthly child support.
Weston has claimed he only earned $8,300 a year and he cannot support his wife and kids; according to the declaration that also blasted the National Treasure star for welching on his promise to look after his grandchildren.
“The funds he is spending on litigation to fight against providing support for his family are either from his father, Nicolas Cage, or his mother, Christina Fulton,” Hila wrote in the March 23, 2023, statement.
“Nic is allowing his son and the mother of his child to commit despicable deeds against his daughter-in-law and his granddaughters, despite my plea for him to talk some sense into Weston and his promise to ‘take care of us if Wes doesn’t,’” the desperate mom wrote.
“I am disheartened to see how he is ‘taking care of us’ by funding his son’s litigation to cut me off from any financial support,” she added. “Meanwhile, (Weston’s lawyer) is being funded to paint me as an evil woman trying to capitalize on this mega star’s fame and fortune.”
She also charged that despite getting a monthly trust fund-style check for $16,666, Weston has not lifted a finger to help his children – despite his Oscar-winning dad’s net worth estimated at $25 million.
But one source told RadarOnline.com Weston hasn't received the $16,666 stipend in years.
"She's insisting that he receives income that he doesn't get -- that's the main gist of it," the source said. "The actual income that Weston has is about half that and so the amount that she is asking for in support effectively exceeds what Weston has."
In his own declaration, Weston says he only receives $7,300 a month from his famous dad and about $1,500 of that goes to pay the mother of his two sons. Weston also declared he "voluntarily" paid Hila $2000 a month, pending a ruling the California Department of Child Support Services.
Weston also charges in May 2020 Hila "unilaterally removed" $57,000 from their savings account to supposedly pay off a loan to her brother, documents show.
That same year, Weston claims his ex took out an $11,500 Small Business Administration (SBA) loan allegedly using his email address and his signature "and didn't share the proceeds with me," the documents show.
"She used the money she received from that loan to fund investment accounts that she then did not disclose in this case," he charged, adding that he's paying $57 a month towards the loan.
Hila explained in the court documents that after years of trying to help Weston, she had no choice but to separated from him in 2021 because of his alleged affairs and drug-fueled violence that made it unsafe for her and the twins.
Weston denied the allegation in his declaration stating: "I have never raised a hand to Hila."
"But Hila was verbally and financially abusive of me," he alleged. "She would regularly kick me out of the house and kept me from having access to money, even gifted funds and royalties sent to me, once for five months straight."
He also claimed Hila frequently shoved him and frequently called him "psychotic" and "manic."
A second source told RadarOnline.com that Weston's claim of abuse is not true while Hila claims of abuse are backed evidence, which include police reports. The source also claimed Weston is 6-foot 4 inch tall black belt while the 5-foot-4 Hila was at the time pregnant.
Hila complained she feels outgunned by Weston’s attorney and has applied for legal aid to help her in the David and Goliath brawl. She was abandoned by two previous lawyers because she couldn’t afford to pay them.
“I find myself treated in a most deplorable manner, bombarded by legal documents and letters from multiple attorneys, embarrassed, harassed in a non-legal sense, questioned, and treated like a ‘criminal’ for merely requesting a court order for support so I can get back on my feet,” she stated.
During a March 28, 2023, hearing Judge Firdaus F. Dordi ordered Weston was ordered to pay $991 a month pending a settlement conference hearing on June 5th.
Hila and Weston tied the knot in a star-studded 2018 wedding featuring great uncle, legendary movie director Francis Ford Coppola and great-aunt, Rocky actress Talia Shire and featured a musical performance by Jennifer Lynn Simpson, according to People Magazine. Weston’s famous dad was overseas shooting a film.
In the declaration, Hila even recounted how the Gone in 60 Seconds star was ‘devastated’ when his son chose to miss the birth of his twin daughters.
The emotional actor told Hila, “It’s an impossibly strange feeling to know that I failed as a father while welcoming my grandchildren today. I want you to know, circumstances; life gets in the way sometimes—however, what comes next, I hope you know I will protect you and your children – it will be on me.”
The Leaving Las Vegas actor's attorney, Brian G. Wolf issued the following statement: “Mr. Cage categorically denies the accusations made by his son’s former wife. He hopes that his adult son and his former wife are able to promptly and amicably resolve their differences and move on with their lives.”
Messages left by RadarOnline.com for Hila and Weston's lawyer, Philip J. Marr, were not returned.
The parties are scheduled to face-off in court later this year.