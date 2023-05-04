Nicolas Cage's ex-Daughter-in-Law Demands Spousal-Child Support, Says She's Unable to Afford Rent

The bombshell revelation was uncovered in court documents filed by Cage’s daughter-in-law, Hila Cage Coppola , claiming she owes back rent for the spot where she lives with her 2-year-old twins, Venice , and Cyress .

The former daughter-in-law of famed movie star Nicolas Cage has rushed to court pleading for support from the actor's son Weston is allegedly failing to provide adequate support for his children, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In a heartbreaking declaration, the single mom claims she cannot afford the legal expense of battling Cage’s privileged son Weston Cage Coppola. Hila has demanded $4,634 in monthly child support.

“The funds he is spending on litigation to fight against providing support for his family are either from his father, Nicolas Cage, or his mother, Christina Fulton , ” Hila wrote in the March 23, 2023, statement.

Weston has claimed he only earned $8,300 a year and he cannot support his wife and kids; according to the declaration that also blasted the National Treasure star for welching on his promise to look after his grandchildren.

“Nic is allowing his son and the mother of his child to commit despicable deeds against his daughter-in-law and his granddaughters, despite my plea for him to talk some sense into Weston and his promise to ‘take care of us if Wes doesn’t,’” the desperate mom wrote.

She also charged that despite getting a monthly trust fund-style check for $16,666, Weston has not lifted a finger to help his children – despite his Oscar-winning dad’s net worth estimated at $25 million.

“I am disheartened to see how he is ‘taking care of us’ by funding his son’s litigation to cut me off from any financial support,” she added. “Meanwhile, (Weston’s lawyer) is being funded to paint me as an evil woman trying to capitalize on this mega star’s fame and fortune.”

"She's insisting that he receives income that he doesn't get -- that's the main gist of it," the source said. "The actual income that Weston has is about half that and so the amount that she is asking for in support effectively exceeds what Weston has."

In his own declaration, Weston says he only receives $7,300 a month from his famous dad and about $1,500 of that goes to pay the mother of his two sons. Weston also declared he "voluntarily" paid Hila $2000 a month, pending a ruling the California Department of Child Support Services.

Weston also charges in May 2020 Hila "unilaterally removed" $57,000 from their savings account to supposedly pay off a loan to her brother, documents show.

That same year, Weston claims his ex took out an $11,500 Small Business Administration (SBA) loan allegedly using his email address and his signature "and didn't share the proceeds with me," the documents show.

"She used the money she received from that loan to fund investment accounts that she then did not disclose in this case," he charged, adding that he's paying $57 a month towards the loan.