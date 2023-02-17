Your tip
FKA Twigs' Legal Battle With Ex Shia LaBeouf Delayed Due To Actor's Demanding Work Schedule While Filming Francis Ford Coppola's Blockbuster 'Megalopolis'

shia fka pp
By:

Feb. 17 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

FKA Twigs’ lawsuit accusing her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery has been delayed due to the actor being busy filming a $100 million epic for Francis Ford Coppola, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for FKA and Shia updated the court on the status of the case.

shia
Both parties agreed that the scheduled trial date of April 17 should be moved to November 1 or December 6. Lawyers explained that neither FKA nor Shia have sat for a deposition in the case.

The filing explained that FKA lives out of the country and “is working on entertainment projects.” For Shia, his lawyers said he is “out of the state working on entertainment projects.”

The “project” Shia is working on is the blockbuster Megalopolis from director Francis Ford Coppola that he’s currently shooting in New York.

Shia has been photographed in outrageous costumes for the past couple of weeks. The film’s production was rumored to be in trouble. Coppola has refuted those claims.

shia
The judge in FKA’s lawsuit has yet to sign off on the trial date being postponed.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2020, FKA sued her ex accusing him of abuse during their relationship which lasted from 2018 to 2019.

shia twigs
FKA said Shia was emotionally manipulative and cut her off from her family and friends. She described one incident where he allegedly slammed her against a vehicle and attempted to strangle her.

In her lawsuit, FKA said another alleged incident included Shia pulling out a pistol and threatening to kill stray dogs they saw. She said the actor forced her to follow rules and prohibited her from talking to other men.

The sexual battery claim stemmed from her belief Shia knowingly gave her an STD. She said she confronted the actor about the STD and he didn’t deny he had it.

FKA sued for unspecified damages for her alleged emotional and physical pain,

Article continues below advertisement
shia twigs
Shia denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case.

Around the time the lawsuit was filed, Shia admitted he needed help with his lawyer saying, “Shia needs help, and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

