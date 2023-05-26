Nicolas Cage's Ex-Daughter-In-Law Demands $30K For Legal Bill After Accusing Actor Of Breaking Support Promise
The ex-daughter-in-law of famed movie star Nicolas Cage is demanding $30,000 in legal fees as she prepares for a bare-knuckle legal fight to obtain additional spousal and child support from his son, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Hila Cage Coppola filed the petition claiming she is without representation and severely outgunned by Cage’s privileged son, Weston, whose attorney is bombarding her with subpoenas demanding “unwarranted” personal information.
“I am requesting need-based fees based on the disparity in income and access to financial resources between respondent and myself,” Hila wrote in the May 22, 2023, petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. “I need attorney’s fees in order to engage in the discovery process as well as prepare for trial and/or engage in settlement negotiations.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the legal battle erupted earlier this year when the single mom filed a claim demanding $4,634 in monthly support to help raise their 2-year-old twins, Venice, and Cyress.
In a heartbreaking declaration, Hila claimed the National Treasure star reneged on a promise to help support his grandchildren and charged Weston’s parents are quietly funding the legal fistfight designed to “harass me.”
“Nic is allowing his son and the mother of his child to commit despicable deeds against his daughter-in-law and his granddaughters, despite my plea for him to talk some sense into Weston and his promise to ‘take care of us if Wes doesn’t,’” the desperate mom wrote in January.
In his own declaration, Weston said he only receives $7,300 a month from his famous dad and about $1,500 of that goes to pay the mother of his two sons. Weston also declared he "voluntarily" paid Hila $2,000 per month, pending a ruling by the California Department of Child Support Services.
Weston also charged that in May 2020 Hila "unilaterally removed" $57,000 from their savings account to supposedly pay off a loan to her brother. In addition, he claimed she took out an $11,500 Small Business Administration (SBA) loan allegedly using his email address and his signature, documents show.
Hila, who describes herself as a “survivor of domestic violence,” explained in the court documents that after years of trying to help Weston battle addiction, she had no choice but to separate from him in 2021 because of his alleged affairs and drug-fueled violence that made it unsafe for her and the twins and forbids him from visitations.
Through his attorney Brian G. Wolf, the Leaving Las Vegas star “categorically” denied all of Hila’s allegations.
Hila also claimed Weston is allegedly cloaking the amount of cash he receives from a trust fund – which she suspects is $16,666 a month.
“The attorney’s fees request includes a request for a forensic accountant to analyze respondent’s complex financial situation, given his fluctuating trust income and the financial gifts/support he receives from family,” she wrote. “The purpose will be to ascertain respondent’s true income for the purpose of calculating child and spousal support.”
“The main directive in place is a Child Protective Services letter, which states that the father shall not be permitted to live in the same home as the children and I, and should not be allowed access to or visitation with our children until he addresses and demonstrates proven sobriety and manages his mental health concerns,” she wrote in court documents.
Hila also filed a motion to quash or modify a subpoena demanding private communications and personal information claiming it’s an invasion of her privacy that’s creating “undue distress.”
“These demands seemed designed to invade my privacy, harass me, and to force some sort of response out of me, potentially leading to unnecessary expenditure, errors they can capitalize on against me and my reputation,” the motion states.