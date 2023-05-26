Nicolas Cage's Ex-Daughter-In-Law Demands $30K For Legal Bill After Accusing Actor Of Breaking Support Promise

The ex-daughter-in-law of famed movie star Nicolas Cage is demanding $30,000 in legal fees as she prepares for a bare-knuckle legal fight to obtain additional spousal and child support from his son, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Hila Cage Coppola filed the petition claiming she is without representation and severely outgunned by Cage’s privileged son, Weston, whose attorney is bombarding her with subpoenas demanding “unwarranted” personal information.

“I am requesting need-based fees based on the disparity in income and access to financial resources between respondent and myself,” Hila wrote in the May 22, 2023, petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. “I need attorney’s fees in order to engage in the discovery process as well as prepare for trial and/or engage in settlement negotiations.”