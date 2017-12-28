Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Slammed With Restraining Order In Nasty Divorce

Nicolas Cage’s troubled son Weston insisted he had turned his life around when he married wife Danielle and welcomed their first son, Lucian, in 2014, but nearly four years later, the aspiring actor is now back in hot water.

The 26-year-old, who was arrested for DUI in March after a wild police chase, just finalized his divorce after a nasty legal battle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents obtained by Radar, Danielle — the mother of Weston’s sons Lucian, 3, and Sorin, 1 — was even granted a protective order against her estranged husband during the divorce proceedings, which was eventually finalized on November 28.

In a June 14 filing, Weston was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Danielle and her home, except for “brief and peaceful” contact regarding visits with the children, until June 14, 2018.

In the order, Danielle was granted full custody of the children, with Weston receiving brief visits with Lucian every Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sorin every Sunday from 3 to 5:30 pm. The first three visits were to be supervised by Weston’s movie star father Nicolas, 53, or his family member, film costume designer Jacqui Getty.

He was also forbidden from contacting Danielle, and ordered not to “harass, attack, strike, threaten, assault…hit, follow, stalk, molest” or “impersonate” her.

In other documents relating to the divorce, Weston revealed he earns $0 in income, but rakes in a whopping $16,000 a month from his famous father. (He agreed to pay $8,000 of his monthly “gift” to his ex and children.)

Despite the nasty split, has moved on to a new woman. Before signing off on the divorce judgment, he stepped out with his new girlfriend Hila Aronian at a film screening in early November.

Weston previously split from first wife Nikki in 2011 after just six months of marriage.

