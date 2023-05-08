Wedding Roast: Nicolas Cage Slammed by ex-Daughter-in-Law for Missing Son's 2018 Wedding
Nicolas Cage’s former daughter-in-law is blasting the National Treasure actor for missing the 2018 nuptials to his son and only RadarOnline.com has the explosive behind-the-scenes details of the wedding diss.
Hila Cage Coppola, 39, unloaded on the actor in bombshell court documents seeking additional spousal and child support payments from son Weston, who she claims is living a daddy-funded “lavish lifestyle” while she struggles to raise their adorable twin daughters.
The star-studded 2018 shindig at the sprawling Canyon County, California estate of legendary director and great uncle Francis Ford Coppola was a smashing success, according to published reports—except for the fact that Weston’s famous dad was MIA filming abroad.
As Hila explains in court documents the then blushing bride made every attempt to accommodate the Renfield actor’s busy schedule – then he callously ripped her by missing the ceremony also attended by a great-aunt and Rocky star Talia Shire.
In fact, Hila charges her then soon-to-be father-in-law, worth an estimated $25 million, and the groom allegedly didn’t even pay for the lavish feast and the Moroccan-themed after party with included a cigar bar, hookah lounge, photo booth, and tarot readers.
“Your honor, I funded our entire wedding with the funds I saved up and loans I personally took on,” she wrote in the declaration. “Weston and Nic did not help financially for the wedding.”
“Nic did not even bother to show up even after I changed the wedding date twice, moving all the vendors and arrangements twice to accommodate his schedule just so Weston wouldn’t have to feel bad that his father was not at his wedding,” she wrote.
Weston was walked down the aisle by her mother, Christina Fulton, and Hila claims she bore the brunt of her father-in-law’s absence.
“And then, I ended up getting blamed by Nic for not checking the date with him when the entire wedding date setting revolved around Nic’s schedule multiple times,” she lamented.
Hila admits in the court documents that the Cage wedding fiasco is “out of the scope” of the financial support claim she filed on January 30, 2023 --- but she just wanted to show the judge how the family has treated her during and after separating from Weston in early 2021.
She described the bare-knuckle court brawl as a “litigious campaign of harassment either Nic and/or Christina have bankrolled against me.” Hila also accused Cage of reneging on a promise to look after twins, Venice, and Cyress as Weston tries to maintain his sobriety.
In his own declaration, Weston charges he’s been “voluntarily” paying Hila about $2,000 a month to raise the twins and that his ex is trying to grab a bigger chunk of a monthly $16,999 trust fund stipend he doesn’t receive anymore.
Meanwhile, Cage, through his lawyer, Brian G. Wolf, “categorically” denied all the accusations levied by Hila.