Wedding Roast: Nicolas Cage Slammed by ex-Daughter-in-Law for Missing Son's 2018 Wedding

Nicolas Cage’s former daughter-in-law is blasting the National Treasure actor for missing the 2018 nuptials to his son and only RadarOnline.com has the explosive behind-the-scenes details of the wedding diss.

Hila Cage Coppola, 39, unloaded on the actor in bombshell court documents seeking additional spousal and child support payments from son Weston, who she claims is living a daddy-funded “lavish lifestyle” while she struggles to raise their adorable twin daughters.

The star-studded 2018 shindig at the sprawling Canyon County, California estate of legendary director and great uncle Francis Ford Coppola was a smashing success, according to published reports—except for the fact that Weston’s famous dad was MIA filming abroad.