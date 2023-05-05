Broken Promises: Nicolas Cage Reneges On Deal To Take Care Of His Grandkids, Ex-Daughter-In-Law Claims
Nicolas Cage's former daughter-in-law has accused the National Treasure star of breaking his promise to look after his two adorable twin grandchildren, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Hila Cage Coppola revealed the alleged shocking betrayal in a spousal/child support lawsuit seeking to force the actor’s son, Weston, to fork over more cash to help raise their 2-year-old daughters, Venice, and Cypress, as she tries to get back on her feet.
In court documents, Hila claimed after spending years helping Weston maintain his sobriety, she found herself alone, without their support after giving birth, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
“(Weston) and his family have thus far not taken any active involvement in the children’s either emotionally physically or financially,” Hila wrote describing her alleged experience with the actor’s family.
“Weston is currently still living the same lavish lifestyle as far as I know. (Weston) has never lacked any financial support as his family has always helped him indulge in this lifestyle.”
Shortly after the twins were born, Hila claimed the Oscar-winning Leaving Las Vegas star promised her he would take care of his grandchildren.
“It’s an impossibly strange feeling to know that I failed as a father while welcoming my grandchildren today. I want you to know, circumstances; life gets in the way sometimes—however, what comes next, I hope you know I will protect you and your children – it will be on me,” the actor told Hila according to court documents.
Cage, through his lawyer, Brian G. Wolf, “categorically” denied all the accusations.
Hila slammed Weston with the lawsuit early this year demanding about $4,600 a month in child support and publicly exposing Cage’s movie star personality and the dysfunctional familial results of fame and fortune.
A declaration from Weston charged he already pays her $2,000 a month and Hila is just trying to bleed him for money, court documents show.
Hila claims she helped Weston reconnect with his mother Christina Fulton after a four-year estrangement. The reunion, however, turned sour forcing Cage’s son to file a restraining order against his mom claiming she’s armed to the teeth with weapons, extremely controlling, and bent on shoving him into a psychiatric hospital. The restraining order also applied to Hila and their two daughters.
“After all that I did to try to help repair Weston’s relationship with his mother, I had to experience firsthand how incredibly destructive and detrimental she is to my and our daughters’ lives,” Hila wrote.
“Her acts were so inhumane and embarrassing that Weston’s father pleaded with him not to show up at the hearing so that it would not draw any negative attention to Nic’s career.”
She added, “Nic also warned me to keep my daughters and myself protected by instructing me to keep Weston and Christina far away from us while they held each other’s company.”
The petition was eventually denied by a judge.
Hila decided to expose the family’s dirty laundry because she believes either Cage or Fulton, or both are paying Weston’s legal fees in the bare-knuckle court brawl. She described the legal fight as a “litigious campaign of harassment either Nic and/or Christina have bankrolled against me.”
“Nic is allowing his son and the mother of his child to commit despicable deeds against his daughter-in-law and his granddaughters, despite my plea for him to talk some sense into Weston and his promise to ‘take care of us if Wes doesn’t,’” the desperate mom wrote.
The parties are scheduled to face off in court later this year to iron out the support payments.