Nicolas Cage's Son Says 'Materialistic People' Are Trying to Take Advantage of His Family's Fame and Fortune as Child Support Battle Explodes
Nicolas Cage’s son is finally speaking out about his life, sobriety, and the bitter spousal and child support court battle with the mother of his twin daughters, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Weston Cage Coppola took to his Instagram page to accuse “various materialistic people” of trying to take advantage of him and his family’s fame and fortune.
“Various materialistic people and those who are insidiously inspired by my fame and the fame of my family have ceaselessly tried to destroy me,” he wrote in the nearly 400-word post titled Justice for Weston Start’s Now that features a picture of him with his father.
“People that meet us have a false fantasy that my father, uncles, and I will be catering to their dreams of making people famous or that we have money growing on trees to hand out,” wrote Weston, whose great-uncle is Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola.
“When their fantasies are squashed, they hold us hostage with smear campaigns that certain journalists live to be the ‘first to cover the drama.’”
Weston, however, doesn’t specifically mention his ex-wife, Hila Coppola Cage, who filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking additional spousal and child support plus $30,000 in legal fees to hire a top-notch lawyer to help in the complicated negotiations.
The legal fight kicked off earlier this year when the single mom filed a claim demanding $4,634 in monthly support to help raise their 2-year-old twins, Venice and Cyress.
In earlier court filings, Hila claimed Weston, 32, maintains a “lavish lifestyle” and is flush with cash from monthly trust fund payments of $16,666, along with monies he receives from acting gigs.
“(Weston) maintains a close relationship with (his) family who have been giving him funds when he needs it or when they feel inclined to,” charged Hila, who described herself as a domestic abuse survivor.
In the Instagram post, Weston compared himself to Pirates of the Caribbean star Johny Depp, who successfully won a $10 million defamation claim against ex-wife Amber Head after she accused him of domestic abuse in a Washington Post op-ed.
“This is why Johnny Depp had to prove himself innocent in the unconstitutional state of California,” Weston wrote. “It’s all guilty until proven innocent.”
Hila also claimed the National Treasure actor reneged on a promise to help support his grandchildren and that Weston’s parents are quietly funding his high-powered lawyer to “harass me.”
Through his attorney, Brian G. Wolf, the Leaving Las Vegas star vehemently denied all of Hila’s allegations, insisting he has “no involvement or participation in the matter whatsoever.”
In his own declaration, Weston said he only receives $7,300 a month from his famous dad. He claimed about $1,500 of that goes to pay the mother of his two sons. Weston also declared he "voluntarily" paid Hila $2,000 per month, pending a ruling by the California Department of Child Support Services.
Weston also charged that in May 2020, Hila "unilaterally removed" $57,000 from their savings account to supposedly pay off a loan to her brother. In addition, he claimed she took out an $11,500 Small Business Administration (SBA) loan, allegedly using his email address and his signature, documents show.
The bitter legal drama exploded on June 5 when Hila accused Weston and his mother Christina Fulton of allegedly threatening her in the courthouse following a settlement conference, according to a restraining order obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Weston's attorney, Philip J. Marr, did not respond to this outlet’s request for comment.
Weston, who claimed his mental health and sobriety is in "perfect condition," also plans to set the record straight in a documentary that will expose all the nefarious characters that have entered his life with “an agenda.”
“I will have a documentary and biopic that will feature evidence of who I am, my talents and all the wrongdoings and wrongdoers of my life by shining light to the truth and no longer the myth,” he wrote.