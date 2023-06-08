Nicolas Cage's Son Says 'Materialistic People' Are Trying to Take Advantage of His Family's Fame and Fortune as Child Support Battle Explodes

Nicolas Cage’s son is finally speaking out about his life, sobriety, and the bitter spousal and child support court battle with the mother of his twin daughters, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Weston Cage Coppola took to his Instagram page to accuse “various materialistic people” of trying to take advantage of him and his family’s fame and fortune.

“Various materialistic people and those who are insidiously inspired by my fame and the fame of my family have ceaselessly tried to destroy me,” he wrote in the nearly 400-word post titled Justice for Weston Start’s Now that features a picture of him with his father.