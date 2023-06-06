Your tip
Amber Heard Insurer Paid $1 Million Johnny Depp Settlement, Court Docs Reveal

Jun. 6 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

One of Amber Heard's insurers covered the cost of her settlement fee to Johnny Depp, RadarOnline.com has learned, after the Aquaman actress' attorney confirmed the revelation in court docs filed on June 5.

The development comes months after we reported that Heard would cough up $1 million as part of a deal with her ex-husband to put an end to their contentious court battle once and for all.

Eriq Gardner, Founding Partner and National Correspondent for Puck News, tweeted the latest news on Tuesday.

A jury previously awarded the Black Mass star $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages after he sued his former spouse for defamation stemming from a Washington Post op-ed.

Depp had claimed she lied about abuse to smear his reputation, while Heard stood by her allegations and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit.

The $15 million judgment was ultimately reduced to $10.35 million due to Virginia law putting a cap on punitive damages — a ruling that Heard appealed before agreeing to a settlement.

RadarOnline.com reported last year that she was trying to get her insurance company to cover a portion of the verdict. The Never Back Down actress was seeking to use the $1 million liability policy with New York Marine and General Insurance Co. which covers defamation and other forms of wrongdoings.

However, the insurance company wasn't having it at the time, claiming that per California law, it didn't have to fork over the cash because she committed a "willful" and "malicious" act of misconduct by defaming the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

After the settlement was reached in December, Heard issued a statement.

"After a great deal of deliberation, I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia. It's important for me to say that I never chose this," she wrote. "I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward."

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," Heard continued. "I have made no admission, this is not an act of concession."

