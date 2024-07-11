Alec Baldwin calmed his nerves with a cigarette on the set of Rust after the gun he was holding during a scene rehearsal fired off a live round, striking the film's director, Joel Souza, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In video shown to the court in his involuntary manslaughter trial on Wednesday, and exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor could be seen telling bystanders, "My hands are shaking" while he sat by waiting to be questioned by investigators.