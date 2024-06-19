Intrinsic Evidence: Alec Baldwin 'Engaged in Horseplay With His Gun' and 'Fired a Blank Round at a Crew Member' Before Fatal 'Rust' Shooting, Prosecutors Claim

Alec Baldwin allegedly “engaged in horseplay with his gun” and “fired a blank round at a crew member” shortly before Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of Rust three years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come days before Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial kicks off in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 9, the prosecutors leading the case against the actor claimed that Baldwin “flouted security protocols” prior to Hutchins’ death.