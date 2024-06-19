Intrinsic Evidence: Alec Baldwin 'Engaged in Horseplay With His Gun' and 'Fired a Blank Round at a Crew Member' Before Fatal 'Rust' Shooting, Prosecutors Claim
Alec Baldwin allegedly “engaged in horseplay with his gun” and “fired a blank round at a crew member” shortly before Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of Rust three years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come days before Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial kicks off in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 9, the prosecutors leading the case against the actor claimed that Baldwin “flouted security protocols” prior to Hutchins’ death.
According to a new court filing submitted on Monday, the prosecution plans to present evidence of Baldwin’s allegedly reckless behavior to the jury when the 30 Rock actor’s trial starts next month.
One alleged incident unfolded when Baldwin, now 66, pointed his gun and fired “a blank round at a crew member” while he held the person target in his line of sight.
Baldwin was also accused of ignoring safety procedures between October 12, 2021 and the day of the fatal shooting on October 21, firing a weapon after filming was over, and holding his finger on the trigger in scenes.
The prosecution also alleged that Baldwin regularly rushed armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to reload his gun faster and that the actor would regularly be on FaceTime with his family during firearms training.
“[Baldwin] can be seen engaging in horseplay with his gun and pulling his gun when the scene did not call for the pulling of his gun,” the court documents that were filed on Monday read. “When he pulls his gun the muzzle of the gun is pointed directly at another actor.”
“Mr. Baldwin can be seen screaming intermittently throughout the attempts at filming the scene,” the filing continued. “He exercises complete control over the set by stopping the acting sequence, cursing loudly and rushing the other cast and crew.”
Even more startling was the prosecution’s claim that Baldwin “asked to be assigned the ‘biggest’ gun available” before Rust even started shooting three years ago.
According to the prosecution, the photos and videos of Baldwin’s behavior on the set of Rust serve as “intrinsic evidence” of the embattled actor’s “other acts” leading up to Hutchins’ death.
The prosecution argued that their evidence showed how Hutchins’ death was not an “accident or mistake” as Baldwin has maintained.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Baldwin was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter earlier this year in connection to the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021.
The 30 Rock star pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge back in January, and his trial is scheduled to start in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 9.
Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who also pleaded not guilty to one charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection to Hutchins’s death, was ultimately tried and found guilty in March.
If found guilty, Baldwin could face more than one year in prison for his suspected role in Hutchins’ devastating death.