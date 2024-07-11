'The Shining' Star Shelley Duvall Dead at 75

Shelley Duvall has died just days after her 75th birthday following a battle with diabetes.

Hailed as one of the original "scream queens" due to her iconic role as permanently-petrified Wendy Torrance in The Shining, she passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us," Duvall's longtime partner Dan Gilroy confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. "Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley."