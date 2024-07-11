BRITNEY's BREAKUP: Behind Spears' Split From Felon Boyfriend Paul Soliz

Insiders told the Daily Mail that Britney also feared the relationship could jeopardize her ongoing attempts to reconcile with her teenage sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"She chose her children and her well-being over Paul," according to a source. "They did not get along and, in fact, he did not treat her how she deserves to be treated."

"He was nothing but a rebound and she recognizes this. But she has contact with her children again and this is what is most important to her. This has made her feel whole again and she realized that in their absence she was seeking something or someone to fill the void but no one can."

"She also saw how Paul was a deadbeat dad and this was a major turnoff for her," the tipster added. "But, before anything, she knew that staying with him would only lead her down a dark path. His history speaks for itself."