BRITNEY's BREAKUP: Behind Spears' Split From Felon Boyfriend Paul Soliz
Days after Britney Spears declared herself "single as f---" on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal that the pop star has officially broken up with her convicted felon boyfriend Paul Soliz.
Sources with direct knowledge confirmed to TMZ that the couple split around three weeks ago after Britney realized that Paul, her former housekeeper and handyman, was just using her for clout.
Britney reportedly told her friends that it was her decision to end things, and she's not even hurt over the breakup — she's just glad she's seen Paul's "true colors" and cut him off, making it clear to her security team that he's no longer welcome in her home.
Insiders told the Daily Mail that Britney also feared the relationship could jeopardize her ongoing attempts to reconcile with her teenage sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
"She chose her children and her well-being over Paul," according to a source. "They did not get along and, in fact, he did not treat her how she deserves to be treated."
"He was nothing but a rebound and she recognizes this. But she has contact with her children again and this is what is most important to her. This has made her feel whole again and she realized that in their absence she was seeking something or someone to fill the void but no one can."
"She also saw how Paul was a deadbeat dad and this was a major turnoff for her," the tipster added. "But, before anything, she knew that staying with him would only lead her down a dark path. His history speaks for itself."
Britney got together with Paul after her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari last year. Paul has a rap sheet that includes a 2004 conviction for methamphetamine possession with intent to sell and felony possession of a firearm in 2022 and has been accused of "neglecting" his 10 children.
Although Britney reportedly distanced herself from Paul upon finding out about his criminal past, they reunited weeks later — only to spark new concerns when paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont hotel in L.A. following an argument in their room that allegedly turned physical.
As RadarOnline.com reported at the time, Britney denied getting in a fight with her boyfriend, claiming that she had twisted her ankle "doing a leap" and that paramedics "showed up to my door illegally." But her friends remained concerned about the relationship, and her family even began plotting an intervention.
- Britney Spears Gains 20 LBS: 'Pigging Out' to Heal Her Broken Heart as Pals Worry Over Dramatic Weight Gain
- Eminem's Dating History: See Bevy of Beauties Rapper Has Been Romantically Linked to Over the Years
- Britney Spears Declares She's 'Single as F---' as Pop Star Slams Felon Boyfriend Paul Soliz After Run-In With Paparazzi
Things came to a head recently, and on Sunday night, the Toxic singer posted a paparazzi photo of Soliz driving her, snapped after she settled her conservatorship case against her father in April, with a message calling out her now-former flame via Instagram Stories.
"Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????" she asked. "Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??"
Britney then posted a quote on her grid that read, "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold." She initially captioned it, "Single as f---!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!" although she later deleted the caption.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Britney has been reconnecting with her older brother Bryan lately, going on trips to Cabo and Las Vegas together, and sources say that he moved in with her full-time around the time she broke up with Paul.
A source previously told RadarOnline.com that Bryan is "protective" of his little sis and is determined to shield her from "lowlifes" — including Paul, whom Bryan had "no respect" and wanted gone.
Insiders claim that Bryan didn't move in with her because of the breakup, though — he had just been living close by and spending lots of time with her, so they decided it made sense to live under the same roof.