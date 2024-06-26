Britney Spears apparently has not reconciled with her estranged teenage sons, despite recent rumors suggesting otherwise, RadarOnline.com has learned.

It's been almost three years since the singer last saw Sean Preston 18, and Jayden James, 17, the kids she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46, according to a new report. The pop diva, 42, has been outspoken about wanting to mend her rocky relationship with the boys, who live with their dad in Hawaii.