Britney Spears Has NOT Reconciled With Estranged Teen Sons, Only 'One Convo' on Mother's Day After 'Nearly 3 Years' Apart
Britney Spears apparently has not reconciled with her estranged teenage sons, despite recent rumors suggesting otherwise, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It's been almost three years since the singer last saw Sean Preston 18, and Jayden James, 17, the kids she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46, according to a new report. The pop diva, 42, has been outspoken about wanting to mend her rocky relationship with the boys, who live with their dad in Hawaii.
Two years after Jayden also expressed his desire for a reconciliation with his mom, stories surfaced this week saying the family was already putting the past behind them. According to the rumor mill, Britney had secretly visited her sons several times in Hawaii, and they were planning more get-togethers in California. The supposed meetups were being arranged by the singer's protective older brother, Bryan Spears, 47.
However, a conflicting report by TMZ on Wednesday cited sources who insisted that while a reunion could be on the horizon, it certainly hadn't happened yet.
"Years of aberrant behavior and troubling conduct can't be easily erased," the insider said, "There's no evidence things have gotten better."
The outlet also claimed the communication between Britney and her sons consisted of just one Mother's Day phone call, and that the Toxic singer had not visited Sean and Jayden in Hawaii. Kevin was reportedly unopposed to the kids reuniting with their mom, but felt they still needed more time.
Back in September 2022, the teens sat down for an interview with ITV news and Jayden said of his strained relationship with the pop star, "I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort."
He expressed wanting his mom, who has famously struggled with her mental health, "to get better mentally."
"When she gets better I really want to see her again," the younger Federline continued, adding, "Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."
Britney responded to her sons' interview in an open letter on Instagram, writing, “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be…I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!”
“My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother…and maybe one day we can meet face to face to talk about this openly!”