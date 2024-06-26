FKA Twigs Demands $10 Million in Damages From Ex Shia LaBeouf

According to court documents obtained by In Touch , LaBeouf wants Twigs to turn over financial records to support her claim that "she has suffered $10 million in damages, including lost wages, lost professional opportunities and emotional distress." Twigs wants him to turn over cellphone messages.

FKA Twigs is reportedly demanding $10 million in damages from her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf in her lawsuit accusing him of abuse during their relationship from 2018 to 2019, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“In particular, [Twigs] alleges that the release of her album was delayed due to mental anguish, and as a result she lost over $1 million not finishing her album prior to touring," LaBeouf's lawyer said in a court filing. "She has not provided support for this alleged delay, the reasons behind it, or that she would have earned an extra $1 million for the album’s earlier release. [Twigs] also claims she lost contracts because of Shia, contributing to lost professional opportunities. On her alleged severe emotional distress, [Twigs'] medical bills total $4,100 to a therapist.”

"Contrary to what [Twigs] alleges, she appears to have increased her profile in the years after her relationship with Shia and her career appears to be thriving," he added. “[Twigs'] work schedule, contracts, and economic success are in direct conflict with someone supposedly traumatized by Shia’s alleged actions. [Twigs] cannot place her financial condition in issue and further make claims about her emotional distress and then withhold the information that Shia requires to challenge it.”