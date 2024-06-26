FKA Twigs Demands $10 Million in Damages From Ex Shia LaBeouf
FKA Twigs is reportedly demanding $10 million in damages from her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf in her lawsuit accusing him of abuse during their relationship from 2018 to 2019, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by In Touch, LaBeouf wants Twigs to turn over financial records to support her claim that "she has suffered $10 million in damages, including lost wages, lost professional opportunities and emotional distress." Twigs wants him to turn over cellphone messages.
“In particular, [Twigs] alleges that the release of her album was delayed due to mental anguish, and as a result she lost over $1 million not finishing her album prior to touring," LaBeouf's lawyer said in a court filing. "She has not provided support for this alleged delay, the reasons behind it, or that she would have earned an extra $1 million for the album’s earlier release. [Twigs] also claims she lost contracts because of Shia, contributing to lost professional opportunities. On her alleged severe emotional distress, [Twigs'] medical bills total $4,100 to a therapist.”
"Contrary to what [Twigs] alleges, she appears to have increased her profile in the years after her relationship with Shia and her career appears to be thriving," he added. “[Twigs'] work schedule, contracts, and economic success are in direct conflict with someone supposedly traumatized by Shia’s alleged actions. [Twigs] cannot place her financial condition in issue and further make claims about her emotional distress and then withhold the information that Shia requires to challenge it.”
Twigs claimed that LaBeouf failed to turn over all text messages in his possession that he sent to third parties about her, and she is seeking permission to get an expert to inspect his cell phone for additional messages.
"[LaBeouf] has given numerous interviews stating that he harmed [Twigs]. [LaBeouf’s] contention that he possesses no documents relating to [Twigs] does not pass muster," her lawyer argued. "Given the patently dubious position that [LaBeouf] has taken, it serves the interest of all parties to allow a neutral third-party vendor to inspect [LaBeouf's] electronic devices and confirm whether any further responsive communications exist.”
A judge has yet to rule on the matter. Last year, both parties agreed to push the scheduled trial from November 6, 2023, to October 14, 2024, to avoid "conflict with their entertainment projects."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Twigs sued LaBeouf for sexual battery in 2020, claiming that he knowingly exposed her to an STD and allegedly physically and emotionally abused her.