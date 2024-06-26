Dave Matthews Band's Boyd Tinsley Arrested for DUI Months After Being Sued for Breaching Terms in Settled Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Dave Matthews Band alum Boyd Tinsley was cuffed for DUI after he allegedly hit a Corvette with his Escalade in Virginia on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 60-year-old violinist was arrested just 20 minutes after speaking with cops who suspected he was driving under the influence, according to reports following the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Rio, which is just northeast of his hometown of Charlottesville.
Eyewitnesses said that Tinsley and the other driver pulled over to assess the damage, and the driver noticed something was off with the musician and called police, law enforcement sources told TMZ.
Online records viewed by RadarOnline.com showed that Tinsley was booked around 9:34 PM EDT and was released about an hour later after posting bond at 10:47 PM EDT.
He is currently out of custody, this outlet can confirm.
As we previously reported, Tinsley was sued just four months after he allegedly breached a mutual non-disparagement clause in a since-settled 2018 lawsuit.
His ex-Crystal Garden bandmate James Frost-Winn had alleged that Tinsley sexually harassed him, claiming he received suggestive texts from Tinsley and rejected his advances.
Winn was a trumpeter and a street musician in San Francisco when Tinsley discovered him in 2007, according to the lawsuit.
DMB announced Tinsley was no longer a member of the chart-topping group amid the scandal. A rep for DMB said at the time, "We are shocked by these disturbing allegations and we were not previously aware of them."
Tinsley faced legal trouble again in February when he was hit with a lawsuit over his social media activity for allegedly breaching a mutual non-disparagement clause in the settlement.
Tinsley and Frost-Winn agreed to a $837k settlement payment in 2019.
Per the agreement, both parties were prohibited from discussing the matter publicly and acknowledged they would have to pay a penalty of $25,000 for each breach of the non-disparagement clause.
Frost-Winn's lawyers claimed in the new suit that Tinsley breached the clause in Feb. 2022 with 18 instances on social media for a total of $450,000.
"I will defend myself against these false accusations. I can only assume the motivation for the lawsuit filed against me," Tinsley stated in response. "These accusations have caused embarrassment for my family, my friends and my fans. I will fight both in and out of court to repair the damage that has been done."