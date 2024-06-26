Dave Matthews Band alum Boyd Tinsley was cuffed for DUI after he allegedly hit a Corvette with his Escalade in Virginia on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 60-year-old violinist was arrested just 20 minutes after speaking with cops who suspected he was driving under the influence, according to reports following the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Rio, which is just northeast of his hometown of Charlottesville.