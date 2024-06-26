Julie Chrisley 'Committed' to Husband Todd, Lawyer Slams 'Outrageous' Report About Finding a New Man After Prison
Todd Chrisley has nothing to worry about regarding his marriage with Julie Chrisley, even if her resentencing knocks significant time off her prison stint. RadarOnline.com is told that the report claiming Todd "fears" his wife of nearly 30 years will "find someone else and fall in love" if she gets out early is "off-base and outrageous."
"They have never been closer than ever, even with the decision of Julie potentially getting out earlier," the Chrisley family attorney, Jay Surgent, shared with RadarOnline.com on Tuesday. "Julie is devoted to him. She loves him."
He scoffed at the report, which alleged Todd is worried she'll find a new man, emphasizing, "Julie is married, committed, and devoted to her husband."
He said the Chrisley Knows Best stars are "closer than ever," regularly communicating through their children. RadarOnline.com broke the news that Todd and Julie have been unable to speak since checking into separate prisons in January 2023 after his warden allegedly refused to approve the request for the pair to communicate with each other.
"They two have been devoted to each other in the past, are devoted to each other in the present, and that's the way it will be in the future," Surgent told RadarOnline.com. "Todd is hoping Julie gets out earlier to help with the family."
We can also reveal that Julie has no plans to divorce Todd or date around while he's still serving time.
On Friday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges sent Julie's case to the lower court for resentencing after finding insufficient evidence to prove she was involved in the $30 million bank fraud scheme before 2007.
Julie was given seven years for her role in the part, but her sentence was reduced by ten months last year for good behavior.
Federal Bureau of Prisons records show her release date as June 6, 2028, but Surgent believes her sentence could be "significantly knocked off by 1-2 years" after last week's ruling, telling RadarOnline.com she could be home as early as "next spring or summer."
Surgent said Julie will likely be moved to a halfway home to live near her family for the last six months or year of her sentencing. The potential move would allow the Chrisley matriarch to leave for work and see her loved ones, and she would return to the facility at night to sleep.
While Julie faces a lower sentence, the appeal judges upheld Todd's conviction. His 12-year sentence was reduced to 10 in 2023, with his current release date showing September 9, 2032.