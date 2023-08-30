Your tip
Shia LaBeouf and Ex-GF FKA Twigs Agree to Postpone Trial in Case Accusing Actor of ‘Relentless Abuse’ & Giving Her a Std

Aug. 30 2023, Updated 11:51 a.m. ET

Shia LaBeouf and his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs have agreed to push their upcoming trial by a year to avoid “conflict with their entertainment projects,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, LaBeouf and his ex asked the court to move the scheduled trial from November 6, 2023, to October 14, 2024.

The parties explained they are still fighting over evidence in the case. Their filing explained, “The parties have diligently conducted discovery, but certain discovery issues remain to be resolved.”

LaBeouf and Twigs said they have been unable to schedule depositions of the other. The singer, who currently lives overseas, said she’s been busy with entertainment projects.

In addition, the actor said he’s been busy filming a movie out of California, where the lawsuit was filed. LaBeouf has been busy filming Francis Ford Coppola’s $100 million epic Megalopolis in New York.

The duo said they need the additional year to allow them to schedule depositions, avoid conflict with their careers, and prepare for trial.

The judge signed off on the request.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2020, Twigs sued her ex-boyfriend for alleged sexual battery. She claimed he was abusive during their relationship that lasted from 2018 to 2019.

The musician accused LaBeouf of being emotionally manipulative and even forced her to cut off her family. Twigs claimed he forced her to follow a list of rules which included not speaking to other men.

LaBeouf recently welcomed a child with his girlfriend Mia Goth.

In the suit, Twigs described an alleged incident where LaBeouf allegedly slammed her against a car and attempted to strangle her.

The lawsuit detailed another alleged episode where the actor pulled out a pistol and threatened to kill stray dogs they saw on the road.

FKA said Shia knowingly exposed her to an STD.

In addition, she claimed LaBeouf knowingly exposed her to an STD. Twigs said she confronted the actor and he did not deny he had the sexually transmitted disease.

Twigs’ lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the alleged emotional and physical pain LaBeouf caused her.

The actor has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case.

Shia filming

Last year, LaBeouf admitted to “failings with Twigs.”

On Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast, he spoke about the allegations against him without mentioning Twigs by name.

"I hurt that woman," LaBeouf said. "And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being ... When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now ... I need to be useful. And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there's not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability."

