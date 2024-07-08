Britney Spears Declares She's 'Single as F---' as Pop Star Slams Felon Boyfriend Paul Soliz After Run-In With Paparazzi
Britney Spears has declared that she's "single as f---" after taking to social media to call out her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz's behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Toxic singer posted a paparazzi photo of Soliz driving her, snapped after she settled her conservatorship case against her father in April, with a message calling out her now-former flame via Instagram Stories.
"Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????" she asked, Page Six reported. "Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??"
Spears then posted a quote on her grid that read, "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold." She initially captioned it, "Single as f---!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!" although she later deleted the caption.
Spears was first linked to Soliz, her former housekeeper, following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari last year. Soliz has a rap sheet that includes a 2004 conviction for methamphetamine possession with intent to sell and felony possession of a firearm in 2022.
Although Spears reportedly distanced herself from Soliz upon finding out about his criminal past, they reunited weeks later — only to make headlines after paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont hotel in L.A. when an argument in their room allegedly turned physical.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spears denied getting in a fight with her boyfriend at the time, claiming that she had twisted her ankle "doing a leap" and that paramedics "showed up to my door illegally," which she blamed on her mom.
But insiders have said that her friends remained concerned about the relationship, and her family allegedly began plotting an intervention to move the troubled pop star from California back to her native Louisiana.
Soliz's ex Nicole Mancilla and her mother Sandra Smith have also spoken out against Soliz, calling him a cheater and a "deadbeat dad" who "neglects" his 10 children.
Before her relationship with Soliz, Spears was married to Asghari, whom she met on the set of the Slumber Party music video. They dated for six years before tying the knot in June 2022, separating 14 months later, and finally settling their divorce in May.