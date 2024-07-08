Your tip
Brad Pitt Finally Steps out With Girlfriend: Ines de Ramon Holds Hands with Megastar at British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon made a rare public appearance together at the British Grand Prix as the official teaser for the actor's new movie dropped.

By:

Jul. 8 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made a rare public appearance together at the British Grand Prix over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pitt, 60, stepped out with his girlfriend of more than a year on Sunday at the Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England as the official teaser dropped for his new Formula 1 racing movie, F1. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star was spotted several times at the four-day event, but the outing marked the first time the jewelry designer, 34, tagged along.

Brad Pitt Ines de Ramon Grand Prix
The actor, 60, was spotted several times at the four-day event in England.

The couple held hands as photographers snapped shots of them heading into the race. Photos shared by PEOPLE show Pitt wearing a corduroy zip-up jacket, white T-shirt, and houndstooth bucket hat while de Ramon donned a light blue long-sleeved dress, gold necklace, and black ankle boots.

Earlier this year, insiders told the outlet the relationship was "going very strong" and that de Ramon, who was "happier than ever," had moved into Pitt's home.

Brad Pitt Ines de Ramon Grand Prix
De Ramon is Pitt's first serious girlfriend since his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

"They were spending a lot of time at Brad's. It only made sense for her to move in," a source said in February, shortly after de Ramon settled her divorce from ex-husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley.

Shacking up was apparently a "natural" next move for the couple, as Pitt was "smitten" with the jewelry executive who made him feel "on top of the world."

A tipster also noted that de Ramon was Pitt's first serious girlfriend since his own infamous split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six kids.

Brad Pitt Ines de Ramon Grand Prix
Pitt reportedly "couldn't be happier" with de Ramon.

"Since the divorce, Brad's dated but never seriously," the insider said. "This is the first serious relationship, and he couldn't be happier."

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, the actor was also rumored to be plotting an intimate European wedding as he supposedly hoped to take the relationship to the next level. However, another source close to Pitt told us that while the couple was going strong, they were not in a rush to tie the knot.

Brad Pitt Ines de Ramon Grand Prix
Pitt was "walking on eggshells" when it came to introducing his kids to his new girlfriend, an insider said.

The low-key pair made their romance public in November 2022 when they stepped out together for a Bono concert in Los Angeles, but a source said at the time that they had already "been dating for a few months."

F1 is set to be released in June of 2025 and will feature Pitt as former Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes. The cast also includes Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

