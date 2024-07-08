Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made a rare public appearance together at the British Grand Prix over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pitt, 60, stepped out with his girlfriend of more than a year on Sunday at the Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England as the official teaser dropped for his new Formula 1 racing movie, F1. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star was spotted several times at the four-day event, but the outing marked the first time the jewelry designer, 34, tagged along.