REVEALED: Ex-Adult Film Star Jesse Jane's Cause of Death Accidental Fentanyl and Cocaine Overdose
Former adult film star Jesse Jane's cause of death has been revealed more than six months after she was tragically found dead alongside her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller.
Jane (real name: Cynthia Taylor) died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity, RadarOnline.com can report following an update from the Oklahoma City Medical Examiner's Office. Her manner of death was listed as accidental. She was 43.
The blonde bombshell was discovered unresponsive on Jan. 24 around 11:30 at her boyfriend's residence in Moore, Oklahoma, the summary report obtained by RadarOnline.com stated. A more conclusive autopsy report will soon be released.
Law enforcement sources previously revealed cops responded to the residence on a welfare check before locating Jane and Hasenmueller deceased inside of the residence. Sources with knowledge on the situation said his employer was the one who made the request after not hearing from Hasenmueller.
Jane's postmortem examination was completed the following day, on Jan. 25, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Moore PD's Lt. Francisco Franco previously told The New York Times that it was believed Jane died from a drug overdose upon news of her shocking and sudden passing.
Franco noted that both deaths remained under investigation.
As we previously reported, Jane was a prominent star in the adult film industry prior to her death. She acted in a number of X-rated films starting in 2003 before retiring in 2007 and securing acting roles in Hollywood, including a cameo in Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, Starsky and Hutch, and season two of Entourage.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
BSG Public Relations President Brian Gross was among those who spoke out and shared his condolences after her death.
"Jesse Jane was a vivacious person who had an absolute and ultimate love for life. During her time in the adult industry, of which I was able to spend wonderful moments with her, she was an incredible professional who cheered everyone on and brought sunshine to every film set she worked on," he said.
"There is not one person in the adult industry who didn't spend time with her, whether onset or in a social setting, that she didn't make smile, laugh or both. She would light up a room as soon as she walked in," Gross added. "I will personally miss her very much for the reasons above. Her smile was everything."