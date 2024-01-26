Adult Film Star Jesse Jane Arrested for Domestic Violence Against Boyfriend Years Before Fatal Suspected Overdose
Years before adult film sensation Jesse Jane was discovered dead alongside her boyfriend of a suspected overdose, she was thrown in the slammer over a drunken domestic violence incident after allegedly beating up her significant other, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Jane, 43, and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, were found deceased at their residence in Moore, Oklahoma, on Wednesday after a welfare check. It's being reported they died of a suspected overdose.
In February 2020, the famous adult film star was taken into custody in Moore, OK, on suspicion of domestic violence. She was accused of punching her boyfriend in the face and biting off a chunk of his hand.
Cops responded to the residence after receiving a domestic disturbance call and found Jane and her boyfriend in the driveway.
The damage was allegedly so bad that he was unable to open his left eye. Cops also noted a bite mark on his left hand, per the arrest report, in which the boyfriend — whose name was not released at the time — claimed they had been drinking before he woke up to her tossing his medication in the garbage.
Jane claimed the meds were steroids, and when he confronted her, she allegedly attacked him.
But the adult film entertainer claimed she was the one who was attacked.
Jane allegedly responding officers that her boyfriend picked her up by the neck and threw her into a wall; however, the report noted that she did not seem to have any injuries other than a small patch of dried blood on her forehead.
- Jesse James' Troubled Son Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit By Ex-Girlfriend Over Alleged Abuse
- Jesse James' Son Sentenced To Two Days In Jail For Violating Protection Order Months Before Dad's Public Fight With Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten
- Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources
In the end, officers hauled the adult film star off to jail. Jane was booked at Cleveland County Jail on a domestic violence charge and released shortly after.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sadly, Jane and Hasenmueller were found dead on Wednesday around 11 AM after his employer called the cops to report he'd gone MIA over the past few days. Police did a welfare check at the home and found two bodies — confirmed to be the pair.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that their deaths were drug-related; however, the official cause of death for Jane and her boyfriend is pending the autopsies and any related toxicology tests. An investigation is underway.
Jane left behind a son. She was 43 years old.
R.I.P.