Adult Film Star Jesse Jane Arrested for Domestic Violence Against Boyfriend Years Before Fatal Suspected Overdose

Years before adult film sensation Jesse Jane was discovered dead alongside her boyfriend of a suspected overdose, she was thrown in the slammer over a drunken domestic violence incident after allegedly beating up her significant other, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As this outlet reported, Jane, 43, and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller, were found deceased at their residence in Moore, Oklahoma, on Wednesday after a welfare check. It's being reported they died of a suspected overdose.