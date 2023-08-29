NBA Player Deandre Ayton Gets Caught With Adult Film Star in Snapchat Video
Professional basketball player Deandre Ayton, 27, was caught with a popular adult film actress Katt Leya in a sensual Snapchat video, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Leya uploaded the brief video to her Snapchat and it soon made its rounds across social media.
In the video, a shirtless Ayton is seen standing behind the porn star as he brushes her long blonde hair.
The pair exchange a sweet smile with one another as Ayton looks into the camera and acknowledges the social media model filming the moment. Leya added to dating rumors when she posted a photo of the two together on a dinner date.
Ayton's video with Leya quickly reminded the internet of Zion Williamson, another NBA player who was recently caught allegedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with adult film star Moriah Mills.
Back in July, Williamson shared photos from his baby's gender reveal party. Afterward, an outraged Mills took to X, formerly Twitter, to expose her alleged relationship with the professional basketball player in a series of posts.
Mills even alleged that Williamson was sending her a monthly $107,000 allowance while they were together.
Leya was apparently aware of the comparisons of her rumored relationship and Williamson's fling with Mills. On Instagram, the model addressed the jokes being made in the comments section.
Leya posted a black and white photo of her with Ayton and drew a red circle over the photo's timestamp, which stated it was taken December 2019 in Portland. The porn star captioned the story, "2019... So stop the Zion comparison."
Leya also addressed the commotion surrounding her Snapchat video in another Instagram story post. The plain black post featured white text that read, "wow now my man can't brush my hair! you guys are stressed out let me live."
While it appeared from Leya's posts that the duo have been an item for some time now, the Phoenix Suns player has yet to confirm his rumored relationship with the model.
Ayton was the number one overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft and had one child, a two-year-old son Deandre Ayton Jr., from a previous relationship.