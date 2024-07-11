SEE THE PHOTOS: 'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Shows Off Shaved Head SEVEN MONTHS After Shocking Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Former Baywatch babe Nicole Eggert showed off her shaved head this week during a documentary press tour with her former co-stars – seven months after she shared her shocking breast cancer diagnosis with the world.
The 52-year-old actress – who became a fan favorite after playing Roberta ‘Summer’ Quinn across nearly 50 episodes of Baywatch in the 1990s – showed off her startling hair loss in Pasadena on Wednesday while promoting the new doc After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.
Eggert said of her 44-episode run on the hit NBC program: “I definitely have a love-hate relationship with the show. It’s been an evolution, and I appreciate it and I’m proud of it, but I really want people to see who we all really are.
“I see a lot of articles where there’s a picture of me, at 19 and in a swimsuit, next to me at 52 at the market. And it’s like, ‘What happened to her?’ Let’s talk about that. Everybody here has a story.”
The beloved Baywatch alum was joined on stage this week by her former co-stars Traci Bingham, 56, Carmen Electra, 52, Billy Warlock, 63, Jeremy Jackson, 43, Alexandra Paul, 60, and David Chokachi, 56.
The Q&A on Wednesday to promote the upcoming documentary After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun came months after Eggert first announced her breast cancer diagnosis in December 2023.
The former TV star first started experiencing symptoms in October and, two months later, was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer.
Eggert, in an interview shortly before this week’s press event, said of her devastating diagnosis: “When I felt it, my heart dropped and I was like oh my god.”
The Charles in Charge alum continued: “Nobody could take me, so I walked into every breast care center. It’s horrifying because every day and every minute that passes, you know it’s growing.
“My heart dropped, I lost all hearing, everything sank. It’s named invasive cribriform carcinoma. It’s very rare.
“The self-exams, I’m telling you, I kick myself. That’s the one thing I should have been doing.”
The actress – who also guest starred in several popular TV shows including the Disney Channel hit Boy Meets World – started to proactively cut her hair in February following her shocking breast cancer diagnosis.
She posted a picture of her haircut at the time to Instagram, writing: “Stay one step ahead of ur fears and u will never be defeated.”
One month later, in March, Eggert decided to shave off her hair completely amid her ongoing breast cancer treatments.
Eggert uploaded a video of herself and her daughter, Keegan, 12, shaving off her blonde locks in March with the caption: “Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are.”
The original Baywatch cast’s appearance in Pasadena on Wednesday – and Eggert’s ongoing battle with breast cancer – comes as Fox prepares to launch a reboot of the popular 1990s show.
Eggert admitted she has not been in any talks to return for the upcoming reboot – although she would appear under the right conditions.
She told TMZ during a recent interview regarding the reboot: “We have the Baywatch documentary that is ready to be released and you know the timing of it is really working out. But I haven't talked to anybody as far as me being part of it as talent or anything like that.”
Eggert continued: “To be a part of a reboot I guess that would really depend on what that would look like.
“I mean am I going to put on the red bathing suit? Of course not. Not these days. But if it was to be a parent or a senior lifeguard in the office or something to that extent sure. Or a fun little cameo or something like that.”