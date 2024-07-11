SEE THE PHOTOS: 'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Shows Off Shaved Head SEVEN MONTHS After Shocking Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Former Baywatch babe Nicole Eggert showed off her shaved head this week during a documentary press tour with her former co-stars – seven months after she shared her shocking breast cancer diagnosis with the world.

The 52-year-old actress – who became a fan favorite after playing Roberta ‘Summer’ Quinn across nearly 50 episodes of Baywatch in the 1990s – showed off her startling hair loss in Pasadena on Wednesday while promoting the new doc After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun.